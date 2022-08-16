ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSUN, KIDS-4 list cable access TV programs for August 17-19

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

8/17/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

9:00 AM Municipal Court Live

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22

11:30 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022

12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-11-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22

5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission

6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

6:30 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22

7:45 PM SPHS West Football Preview, 08-05-22

8:30 PM SPHS East Football Preview Show 2022

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 08-11-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Mystery Liner

8/18/22

8:00 AM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary

9:00 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022

9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, August

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion

11:45 AM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp

12:19 PM Asgard in Sheehan Park, 07-17-22

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-11-2022

3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-12-22

4:00 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22

5:15 PM SPHS West Football Preview, 08-05-22

6:00 PM SPHS East Football Preview Show 2022

6:45 PM Live, SPHS East Football vs Monona Grove

6:45 PM SPHS East Football vs Monona Grove, 08-18-22

10:00 PM Municipal Court, 08-17-22

11:00 PM Committee of the Whole, 08-16-22

8/19/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, August

8:30 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022

9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

1:00 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22

2:30 PM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary

3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-12-22

4:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries

5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22

6:00 PM SPHS West Football Preview, 08-05-22

6:45 PM Live, SPHS West Football vs Madison East

6:45 PM SPHS West Football vs Madison East, 08-19-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Prehistoric Women 1950

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

8/17/22

8:00 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

8:30 AM Read Your Heart Out

9:00 AM Municipal Court, 08-17-22

9:45 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

11:00 AM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

12:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22

12:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

1:30 PM Prairie Home Show

2:00 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022

2:30 PM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22

4:15 PM How to Make Mason Jar Ice Cream

4:30 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022

6:00 PM Corn Fest Parade, Live

8:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022

8:30 PM Youth Softball, 06-23-22

10:00 PM Video Game Play

10:30 PM Videos by Jordan

11:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

8/18/22

8:00 AM A Bunch of Random People

9:45 AM Gas Station Stop

11:00 AM Turtle Airplanes

1:00 PM The Squad

2:45 PM Bacon Makes it Better

4:00 PM PotaFOE

5:45 PM WYKMWAM Crew

6:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

8:00 PM Wolf Pack

9:30 PM Secret Sloth Society

11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

8/19/22

8:00 AM Read Your Heart Out

9:15 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

10:00 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

10:30 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

11:30 AM Challenge Competition

12:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022

12:30 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022

2:00 PM Youth Softball, 06-23-22

3:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022

4:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022

4:30 PM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22

6:15 PM How to Make Mason Jar Ice Cream

6:30 PM Prairie Home Show

7:15 PM Library, Zoozort

7:30 PM Corn Fest Parade 2022

9:00 PM Library, Ocean Odyssey

9:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

10:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

11:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

