KSUN, KIDS-4 list cable access TV programs for August 17-19
KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
8/17/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
11:30 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-11-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
6:30 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
7:45 PM SPHS West Football Preview, 08-05-22
8:30 PM SPHS East Football Preview Show 2022
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 08-11-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Mystery Liner
8/18/22
8:00 AM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary
9:00 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, August
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion
11:45 AM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp
12:19 PM Asgard in Sheehan Park, 07-17-22
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-11-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-12-22
4:00 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
5:15 PM SPHS West Football Preview, 08-05-22
6:00 PM SPHS East Football Preview Show 2022
6:45 PM Live, SPHS East Football vs Monona Grove
6:45 PM SPHS East Football vs Monona Grove, 08-18-22
10:00 PM Municipal Court, 08-17-22
11:00 PM Committee of the Whole, 08-16-22
8/19/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, August
8:30 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
2:30 PM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-12-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
6:00 PM SPHS West Football Preview, 08-05-22
6:45 PM Live, SPHS West Football vs Madison East
6:45 PM SPHS West Football vs Madison East, 08-19-22
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Prehistoric Women 1950
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
8/17/22
8:00 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
8:30 AM Read Your Heart Out
9:00 AM Municipal Court, 08-17-22
9:45 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
11:00 AM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
12:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
12:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
1:30 PM Prairie Home Show
2:00 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
2:30 PM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22
4:15 PM How to Make Mason Jar Ice Cream
4:30 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022
6:00 PM Corn Fest Parade, Live
8:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022
8:30 PM Youth Softball, 06-23-22
10:00 PM Video Game Play
10:30 PM Videos by Jordan
11:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
8/18/22
8:00 AM A Bunch of Random People
9:45 AM Gas Station Stop
11:00 AM Turtle Airplanes
1:00 PM The Squad
2:45 PM Bacon Makes it Better
4:00 PM PotaFOE
5:45 PM WYKMWAM Crew
6:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
8:00 PM Wolf Pack
9:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
8/19/22
8:00 AM Read Your Heart Out
9:15 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
10:00 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
10:30 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
11:30 AM Challenge Competition
12:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022
12:30 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022
2:00 PM Youth Softball, 06-23-22
3:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
4:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
4:30 PM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22
6:15 PM How to Make Mason Jar Ice Cream
6:30 PM Prairie Home Show
7:15 PM Library, Zoozort
7:30 PM Corn Fest Parade 2022
9:00 PM Library, Ocean Odyssey
9:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
10:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
11:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
