Minneapolis, MN

Betzinger represents Stingrays at 14-under Long Course Championships

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS—Sadie Betzinger set a goal for herself at the start of the M&M Stingrays’ winter season: qualify for Team Wisconsin and compete at the 14-under Long Course swimming Championships.

That goal was realized last week, as Betzinger became the first Stingray take part in the event, which was held August 4-7 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, located on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Betzinger (12) was one of the 32 age 11-12 swimmers for Team Wisconsin and swam five individual events along with one relay competition.

Betzinger placed in the top-20 in all of her events. She had a trio of fifth-place finishes in the 200 fly (2:41.02), two 50 back (33.08, 33.44).

She was 10th in the 100 back with a time of 1:12.75, and took 11th in the 100 fly after swimming a 1:11.41.

Betzinger rounded out the weekend with a pair of 13th overall finishes, one in the 100 fly (1:13.15) and the other in the 100 back (1:14.07).

Stingrays coach Lenny Sipple praised Betzinger for setting the bar high for all future Stingray swimmers.

