ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas harnesses Chuck Norris to kick up awareness of iWatch reporting

By Matt Grant, David Barer
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZPx6_0hJlaSiM00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety are harnessing the fame of action star and martial artist Chuck Norris to kick up awareness of the state’s suspicious activity reporting system – iWatch Texas.

Norris, 82, is the face of a public service announcement launched Tuesday to promote iWatch , which allows anyone to submit a suspicious activity tip to law enforcement online, by phone or through an app.

In the new PSA, Norris – best known for his leading role in the ’90’s television series Walker Texas Ranger and his blistering roundhouse kicks – says he loves “bringing bad guys to justice, but law enforcement can’t stop the bad guys if they don’t know who they are.”

The ad campaign will air in television markets across the state beginning Aug. 17, and is available on Youtube .

“Parents, teachers, and students deserve to feel safe and secure returning to school this fall, and who better to help spread the message about the iWatchTexas reporting system than ‘Texas Ranger’ Chuck Norris,” Abbott said in a news release.

Norris tells Texans the iWatch system is for reporting “criminal acts, terror threats or someone wanting to harm children.”

“If you see something,” Norris says, “say something.”

Texas system that could stop school shooters is underused, state ramping up outreach

Raising awareness

Following the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers dead, DPS and Abbott have tried to increase awareness of iWatch.

In early June, Abbott sent a letter directing the heads of DPS, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to make iWatch better known and easily accessible.

Abbott issued a similar directive after the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left 23 people dead, according to his June letter.

Tips sent to iWatch are investigated by local, state and federal law enforcement officials in seven fusion centers located across Texas.

Law enforcement, and defense experts like Fred Burton, have trumpeted iWatch as one of the most effective tools for stopping an attack before it happens. Burton – a former special agent, author and executive director for the ONTIC Center for Protective Intelligence in Austin – told KXAN suspicious activity reports undoubtedly help thwart attacks.

“In order to connect the dots, you have to collect the dots in our business,” Burton said.

Texas touts suspicious activity reports but critics warn of consequences

Jake Wiener, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center , or EPIC, questions whether promoting the iWatch system will be effective. This type of reporting system, he argues, can become “counter-productive” and even “dangerous” if kids feel like they will be reported to police when they ask for help.

“I think it’s taking the wrong lessons from Uvalde to say people need to be on watch for ‘bad people’ and spend less time taking care of each other,” Wiener said. “If we’re talking about what real community safety looks like, it’s well-funded schools. It’s kids who don’t slip through the cracks.”

The iWatch program was created almost a decade ago. The state added a toll-free number in 2016 and a phone app in 2018. The system also has an option to specifically report “school safety related” concerns.

The number of suspicious activity reports submitted to iWatch has increased over the past four years. Last year, Texas fielded almost 7,700 tips, an increase of more than 59% over the previous year, according to DPS data.

It’s unclear how many of those were credible, resulted in an arrest or stopped an attack. DPS says it does not track that data.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
CBS DFW

Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize.  For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn,...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System

Texans are encouraged to use iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity. AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker, Texas Ranger” Chuck Norris, the PSA will air on television in media markets across the state starting August 17. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law enforcement that makes it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Greg Abbott
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Greg Abbott, DPS tap Chuck Norris for iWatchTexas PSA

Just in time for the new school year, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA, featuring Chuck Norris, will air on television in media markets across the state...
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Iwatch#Texas Education Agency#Iwatch Texas#Psa#Iwatchtexas#Texas Ranger#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KHOU

Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond

BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy