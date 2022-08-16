Dover, Tenn.– Stewart County Schools Director Mike Craig has posted a statement on the district’s Facebook page about yesterday’s school threat:. “Yesterday, Tuesday August 16th it was reported to school officials that a threat was made against students at Stewart County High School. School Resource Officers were notified and quickly identified the student responsible for the threat. The investigation indicated no additional students were involved in the threat and there was no immediate danger to any students. Rumors began circulating late last night on social media of multiple people making threats, this simply was not true. The school system made a post on social media to inform parents and to try and mitigate the impact of rumors. Because of the late hour of the completion of the investigation and the spread of misinformation a phone message was not sent out last night. At this time, we have no evidence that there is any credible threat to any student in Stewart County Schools. If parents chose to keep their student home today, this absence will be treated as an Excused Absence. I would like to thank the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and the SRO’s for their timely response to this incident. Stewart County Schools takes all threats seriously and will make every effort to insure the safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

STEWART COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO