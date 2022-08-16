Read full article on original website
High School Student Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, a high school student was hit and taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Clarksville. The reports stated that the student ran across the street to [..]
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
clarksvillenow.com
Steven Suiter
Steve Suiter, age 69, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. Steve was born May 3, 1953, in Clarksville, TN, to the late J.D. Lewis and Lonita Wooten Lewis. No public service is planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510...
Vehicle crashes into race car, mobile home in Greenbrier
A car crashed into a parked race car and mobile home in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
WSMV
Family displaced after car crashes into mobile home in Greenbrier
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN. The family who lives in mobile was displaced after the accident. “I’ve had a lot of memories here,” Michael Forsythe said, as he glanced back...
Sidewalk projects in Clarksville making community more walkable
Sidewalk projects in Clarksville are making the community more walkable.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell’s fire chief on what it’s like to lead fire/rescue on post | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Robert Coonce, the fire chief on Fort Campbell, has served with the Department of Defense all over the world, and is now happy to call Fort Campbell home. This week, Coonce joins Charlie Koon and Chris Smith on Clarksville’s Conversation to share stories from...
mainstreetclarksville.com
The Eagle has landed at Patriots Park
On Saturday, Aug. 13, members of the 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell Command Staff, Montgomery County, City of Clarksville, business sponsors and representatives from the County Public Art Ad hoc Committee gathered to honor the 101st Airborne Division with the reveal of the Tip of the Spear statue. The 27-foot...
Tennessee Tribune
Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
clarksvillenow.com
Mrs. Ida B. McFadden
Mrs. Ida B. McFadden, age 78, of Clarksville passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Visitation Friday, August 19, 2022 12:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Greater Missionary Baptist Church. Interment 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022 at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-West, Hopkinsville, KY.
70-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday near downtown Springfield. The officials stated that a 70-year-old man died [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WTVCFOX
Missing pregnant woman from Clarksville found safe
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police said the pregnant woman reported missing, Deseria Travis, was found Wednesday and is safe. A pregnant woman has been reported missing in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman named Deseria Travis. CPD says...
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
WSMV
70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized from crash in Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News. The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in...
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
radionwtn.com
Stewart County Schools Threat Mitigated
Dover, Tenn.– Stewart County Schools Director Mike Craig has posted a statement on the district’s Facebook page about yesterday’s school threat:. “Yesterday, Tuesday August 16th it was reported to school officials that a threat was made against students at Stewart County High School. School Resource Officers were notified and quickly identified the student responsible for the threat. The investigation indicated no additional students were involved in the threat and there was no immediate danger to any students. Rumors began circulating late last night on social media of multiple people making threats, this simply was not true. The school system made a post on social media to inform parents and to try and mitigate the impact of rumors. Because of the late hour of the completion of the investigation and the spread of misinformation a phone message was not sent out last night. At this time, we have no evidence that there is any credible threat to any student in Stewart County Schools. If parents chose to keep their student home today, this absence will be treated as an Excused Absence. I would like to thank the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and the SRO’s for their timely response to this incident. Stewart County Schools takes all threats seriously and will make every effort to insure the safety of our students, faculty and staff.”
Comments / 2