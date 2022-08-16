Read full article on original website
oklahomawatch.org
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
Roll Call Online
Ex-Rep. Kendra Horn looks for comeback in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
KOCO
Oklahoma legislators fight to help ranchers, farmers impacted by inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma legislators are fighting to help ranchers and farmers who are impacted by inflation. The price of nearly everything is up over the last year and it’s having a major impact on some of Oklahoma’s biggest industries. KOCO 5 spoke with state Rep. Justin...
okcfox.com
National chapter condemns lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The national chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is speaking out against a lawsuit recently filed by its Oklahoma chapter. The Oklahoma chapter recently filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen Jr., who was appointed by Stitt to represent the chapter.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers wait on the governor's signature for an emergency order
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)- — Intense drought coupled with skyrocketing hay prices is devastating farmers and ranchers across the state. Oklahoma's American Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative is asking for the government's help. There's a few different options on the table, both in the short and long term. While lawmakers...
Initial, continued Oklahoma unemployment claims decrease, but moving average increases
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial and continued unemployment claims decreased in Oklahoma for the week ending Aug. 6, but there was a slight increase in the four-week moving average of both initial and continued claims, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC).
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
okcfox.com
Early voting for Oklahoma runoff election begins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the Oklahoma runoff election starts today and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds. This election will decide...
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defends video of him teaching U.S. history
A video pulled from one of Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters' classes that was posted on his YouTube page, shows him teaching a lesson on school segregation and its effects on young black children.
KOCO
Gov. Stitt hosts ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill signed into law provides an educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338 strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma law enforcement officers. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new law that allows Oklahoma state troopers to get required college credits while...
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
kgou.org
Study finds Oklahoma teacher pay gap is second highest in the nation
A study of national wage data shows Oklahoma teachers have one of the largest pay disparities in the country when compared to workers with similar jobs. The study by the Economic Policy Institute finds that Oklahoma teachers are paid more than 30 percent less than their college-educated counterparts. The gap...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
KOCO
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker sues state over handling of GEER fund records
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma representative is trying to hold the state accountable in the form of a GEER funds lawsuit. State lawmaker Logan Phillips of District 24 says he doesn't like how the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) handled records. Phillips tells Fox 25 he...
Oklahoma signs agreement with Arkansas for interstate air commerce and development
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Arkansas signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a corridor for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to fly more freely between Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the new agreement at the Oklahoma State University- Tulsa...
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
okcfox.com
'It's going to get worse': open jobs outpacing workforce in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Lawmakers in Oklahoma are still trying to figure out what to do with federal pandemic relief funds, and one option is becoming more clear: the need to address a worker shortage in the state. The State Chamber presented data and findings to the Joint Committee...
