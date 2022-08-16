ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Eligible Pennsylvanians encouraged to become poll workers

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TT2fc_0hJla1DE00

HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – In honor of Help America Vote Day today, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to serve as poll workers for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.

“It takes thousands of poll workers staffing the more than 9,000 voting locations to make safe and secure elections happen in the commonwealth,” Chapman said. “Poll workers are your friends, family members and neighbors, and they come from all walks of life to make democracy a reality.”

Help America Vote Day is the creation of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), an independent, bipartisan commission charged with “developing guidance to meet the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) requirements, adopting voluntary voting system guidelines, and serving as a national clearinghouse of information on election administration.”

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

This year, the EAC designated Tuesday, Aug. 16 as Help America Vote Day, a day of action to assist poll worker recruitment efforts nationwide.

To recognize Help America Vote Day, the Department of State is featuring Pennsylvania poll workers who help facilitate elections across the commonwealth so registered voters can cast their ballot and make their voice heard.

In Allegheny County, Blithe Runsdorf has been judge of elections for more than 30 years. She oversees the polling place at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall on the University of Pittsburgh campus, which is one of the largest polling precincts in the county. Runsdorf has as many as 10 poll workers helping at this location at a time. She said she prioritizes the physical set-up of the polling place to adequately accommodate the flow of voters, which can be from 500 to 2,000 people. Working the polls, Runsdorf said, is very satisfying. “You get to meet your neighbors. You`re helping them to do something they really need to do.”

In Lebanon County, Suzanne Fry got involved in elections through the League of Women Voters, where she prepared the full candidate lists for the local newspaper. Fry is in charge of the 1E Ward in the City of Lebanon. She is a master gardener and a guide for Union Canal Boat Tours, and she also presents programs on dyeing and spinning fibers. “Providing the opportunity to the citizenry to vote in a nonpartisan way and by the rules is very important to continue our democracy,” Fry said.

In Erie County, Jill Murphey worked her first election when she was 22, after her father told her one day, You’re helping the polls tomorrow.” She grew up in a politically active family and has been working as a judge of elections for the past decade at Fairview Township District 4. She said she wants to make sure everyone’s vote gets counted. Murphey said accusations of voter fraud make her “sad.”

“There are so many of us out there, Republicans and Democrats, working together,” she said.

“Elections in the commonwealth would be impossible without the thousands of selfless poll workers including Blithe, Suzanne and Jill whose work enables their neighbors to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” Chapman said. “I urge any eligible Pennsylvanian who wants to get involved in their community to become a poll worker.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Benefits of becoming a poll worker include:

  • being paid for trainings and for Election Day work,
  • learning about elections in Pennsylvania,
  • gaining valuable work experience,
  • helping your community, and
  • making new friends.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano by 15 points in new poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll by 15 points over Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano. The poll, conducted by GOP-firm Public Opinion Strategies with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, has Shapiro with 50% support to Mastriano’s 35% with 15% still undecided. The same poll […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Lawmakers weigh bill in Pennsylvania that would allow independents to vote on primary candidates

Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates from those parties and choose who will advance to the general. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Senate Race poll: Fetterman takes 18 point lead over Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with less than three months until the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania searching for general election poll workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of State, poll workers can be paid for both training sessions and for their work on election day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Clarifies Stance on Women's Healthcare

The topic of women's healthcare has been met with uncertainty in the state of Pennsylvania since the overturn of Roe V. Wade. To give a more concrete description of the state of women's healthcare in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has made an official release based on the topic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Help America Vote Act#Election Day#Election Fraud#Commonwealth#Pennsylvanians#The Help America Vote#Eac#Help America Vote Day#The Department Of State
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Shapiro, state AGs reach $450 million settlement with opioid manufacture

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that an agreement with opioid manufacturer, Endo International, has been reached. The multistate agreement will provide up to $450 million for those state and local governments and ban the promotion of Endo’s opioids forever. As part of its bankruptcy, this will also require Endo to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
abc27.com

American Idol to hold virtual auditions in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — American Idol is coming to Pennsylvania!. The show has announced that they will be visiting the state via zoom on Monday, Aug 29. Specific locations on where the auditions will be taking place can be found here. Auditions will be held using custom-built Zoom technology, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Lawyer loses appeal in defamation suit over school mascot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by a Delaware attorney who was forced to resign from his law firm after defending a Pennsylvania high school’s American Indian mascot. Scott Cousins, a Pennsylvania resident who worked at a Wilmington law firm, filed a complaint on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Pennsylvania

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Ohio killed in the Korean War will be buried in Pennsylvania, officials said. Pfc. Donald Born will be laid to rest on Aug. 30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, the Army said. According to officials, the Steubenville, Ohio, native was taking part in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania non-profit announces mini-grant program winners

(WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) announced its recipients for its 2022-23 Mini-Grant Program on Monday, Aug. 15. The non-profit, focused on the importance of the lumber industry across 15 Pennsylvania counties, is funding more than $66,000 to the following groups and organizations throughout the Commonwealth: Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group — Multiple Counties — […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy