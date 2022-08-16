SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was involved in a heated argument when he threatened the victim with a gun. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday two men were arguing inside an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls when the suspect threatened the victim with a gun. There was a physical struggle over the gun, and one shot was fired. The bullet struck a table and did not leave the apartment. By the time officers arrived, the men had been separated.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO