Fulham have further talks over Justin Kluivert with Jose Mourinho's Roma as the two sides aim to do a deal for the Dutch winger - with Marco Silva keen to bolster his attack to help stave off relegation fears

Fulham have held further talks with Roma over a deal for winger Justin Kluivert.

The two clubs are trying to agree a fee which would see the Dutch star depart on a permanent deal.

Cottagers manager Marco Silva, 45, is desperate to add to his attacking options to help stave off relegation fears.

Sportsmail reported earlier this month that the newly promoted side had spoken to Roma about the prospect of signing the 23-year-old.

At that point, Fulham had moved ahead of West Ham in the race to sign Kluivert, with a fee of around £8million mooted.

The twice-capped international broke through as a teenager at Ajax - like father Patrick, who played for AC Milan and Barcelona - but fell out of favour at Roma and spent the last two seasons on loan at RB Leipzig and Ligue 1 side Nice.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice and may leave Roma this summer

Kluivert has been frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho, who has excluded from Roma's pre-season training camp and forced to take part in sessions on his own while negotiations over his future took place.

Fulham look short in attack and out wide, with Fabio Carvalho sold to Liverpool this summer, Anthony Knockaert and Ivan Cavaleiro out of favour and new loan signing Manor Solomon unlikely to play until the new year after suffering a knee injury.

The club have also been linked with free agent former Chelsea and Arsenal star Willian, 34, Marseille forward Bamba Dieng and Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo.