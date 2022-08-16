Read full article on original website
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect
FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
Oklahoma couple charged with murder after 6-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma couple has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old child after he died of a fentanyl overdose. Attorney General John O'Connor has filed second-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County against Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44. According to...
Survivor arrested in connection to crash following chase
Authorities say a man who survived a deadly crash following a pursuit has been arrested.
Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting
A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend. Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident. "There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it,"...
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
Crescent school notified of ‘armed and dangerous’ prison escapee’s connection to city
A Crescent, Okla., school has been notified of an Arkansas prison escapee's connection to the city.
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
Suspect Arrested In Connection With SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police arrested a suspect in a shooting late Tuesday night. Police said one person was shot during an altercation in the backyard of a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers were able to track down the suspect. After a long foot chase, he was...
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
Enid man searching for owner after dog attacked him at dog park
Enid, Okla. (KOKH) — A man says he was attacked by a pit bull at the Enid dog park Thursday morning and now he is searching for the dog's owner to get its vaccine records. Tim Hunhoff says he has twenty-five staples in his leg and an ER bill.
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
