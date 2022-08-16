ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KFOR

FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
SHAWNEE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting

A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend. Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident. "There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it,"...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Enid man searching for owner after dog attacked him at dog park

Enid, Okla. (KOKH) — A man says he was attacked by a pit bull at the Enid dog park Thursday morning and now he is searching for the dog's owner to get its vaccine records. Tim Hunhoff says he has twenty-five staples in his leg and an ER bill.
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

Transgender woman feels Tulsa police failed her

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman says she was the victim of a hate crime and that the Tulsa Police Department "failed her miserably," but the department says it doesn't have enough evidence that what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

