DC teen set to become one of the nation's youngest pilots | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — We want to wish a happy 17th birthday to D.C. native Christopher Alexander Ballinger. But that's far from the most exciting thing that will happen to him today. Ballinger will become one of the youngest licensed private pilots in the United States thanks to an Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program. The program was created to inspire and encourage youth toward aviation careers.
FX's 'The Bear' inspires special to-go menu at DC's Moon Rabbit

WASHINGTON — D.C. is getting a taste of The Original Beef of the Chicagoland thanks to the fine folks over at Moon Rabbit. The popular restaurant on The Wharf is offering a special take-out menu inspired by the smash-hit FX/Hulu show The Bear. The menu for "The Rabbit" is only available on Aug. 22 and you'll need to preorder.
Postal workers and activists rally for voter rights in Maryland

OXON HILL, Md. — On Tuesday postal workers that are members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) along with democracy advocates, religious leaders and labor activists held a rally in Oxon Hill, Maryland to stand up for mail-in voting rights. Around 2,000 people were expected to participate in...
'I am relying on the generosity of charities and people' | DC senior speaks out about her experience with food insecurity

WASHINGTON — Robin Champion walked into the Giant on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest, D.C. on Wednesday where WUSA9 was hosting a food drive alongside Bread for the City with the original intent to just buy groceries. Champion is a senior D.C. resident that experiences food insecurity and was using a gift card someone gave her to buy groceries but she discovered the food being donated could possibly be delivered to her home because she was a Bread for the City recipient.
$1,000 back-to-school payments coming to some DC families

WASHINGTON — Some D.C. families could receive $1,000 payments ahead of the back-to-school season this year. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new program Thursday, alongside the DC Department of Human Services, which involves families in the city receiving a one-time back-to-school payment of $1,000 if they are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. DHS will issue the payment onto each household’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card this month.
'Entire call is under investigation' | DC mayor responds to criticism after 911 delays, infant's death

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is setting the record straight after her deputy mayor of public safety and justice told reporters the city was "considering asking the fire department to take over dispatch responsibilities” from the Office of Unified Communications. OUC has come under scrutiny for sending crews to the wrong address in the past and when Bowser rehired the agency's former Director Karima Holmes.
Police: UPS driver shot in Suitland

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. About a half-mile away near a barber shop in Suitland, officers found the worker shot, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

