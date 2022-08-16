ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony, NM

KFOX 14

El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Socorro ISD school board fires district police chief

The Socorro school board voted late Tuesday to fire the district police chief of five years, siding with the superintendent’s recommendation to terminate the chief’s contract for “good cause.”. The 4-2 vote came after the board discussed Jose Castorena’s termination behind closed doors for more than an...
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD refuses to comment why district's police chief was fired

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman addressed the contract termination of the chief of police Jose Castorena. "The process now is that he can either accept or he can choose within 15 days to appeal and ask for a hearing in front...
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Love Your Block invites EP residents to apply

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is one of the eight cities to be selected to participate in the Love your Block Program. According to the LYB program, they are a two year grant program that supports driven change within targeted neighborhoods. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is said […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

UMC Foundation receives $10K grant for its 'surviving cancer' program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso received a $10,000 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society on Thursday. The grant will benefit the Sobreviviendo el Cancer/Surviving Cancer Program. The goal of the Sobreviviendo el Cancer Program is to identify and assist with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of Socorro councilman arrested

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
SOCORRO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Socorro ISD trustees poised to fire police chief

The Socorro school board may fire the district’s police chief on Tuesday evening at the superintendent’s request. The action comes more than two months after Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Nate Carman placed Chief Jose Castorena on paid administrative leave on May 31. At that time, the district declined to provide the reason the chief was on leave, stating that it does not comment on personnel matters.
SOCORRO, TX

