O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
elpasomatters.org
Socorro ISD school board fires district police chief
The Socorro school board voted late Tuesday to fire the district police chief of five years, siding with the superintendent’s recommendation to terminate the chief’s contract for “good cause.”. The 4-2 vote came after the board discussed Jose Castorena’s termination behind closed doors for more than an...
KFOX 14
Local schools benefit from increasing interest in NMSU education program
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — New Mexico State University said it has seen a 48% increase in students joining the education program between 2019 and 2021 and it is having a positive impact on some local schools. “In 2021 total we actually admitted 123 preservice teachers which was a...
KFOX 14
City approves plan to provide officers to be SROs at El Paso ISD elementary schools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new partnership with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District is aimed at protecting children in El Paso. There will be school resource officers (SROs) at elementary schools in the El Paso ISD. Those SROs will be officers...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
KFOX 14
YMCA offers to provide lifeguards for El Paso city, county pools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The end of the swim season for outdoor pools is nearing and the city and county of El Paso are still looking for lifeguards. In April, before the season began, KFOX14 reported the City of El Paso was short nearly 80 lifeguards. In June,...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD refuses to comment why district's police chief was fired
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman addressed the contract termination of the chief of police Jose Castorena. "The process now is that he can either accept or he can choose within 15 days to appeal and ask for a hearing in front...
KVIA
Chaparral Middle School students start school year with a national robotics competition title
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- While Gadsden ISD is focusing on making sure the new school year is running smooth, the district is also celebrating its students. This year several Chaparral Middle School MESA students are starting the school year as champions after winning the BEST Robotics National Championship. the goal...
Love Your Block invites EP residents to apply
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is one of the eight cities to be selected to participate in the Love your Block Program. According to the LYB program, they are a two year grant program that supports driven change within targeted neighborhoods. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is said […]
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
KFOX 14
UMC Foundation receives $10K grant for its 'surviving cancer' program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso received a $10,000 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society on Thursday. The grant will benefit the Sobreviviendo el Cancer/Surviving Cancer Program. The goal of the Sobreviviendo el Cancer Program is to identify and assist with...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
KFOX 14
City of Socorro councilman arrested
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
KFOX 14
Stem cell donor drive to be held for 5-year-old El Paso native battling leukemia
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is partnering with non-profit DKMS to host a blood stem cell donor drive to find a matching donor for 5-year-old blood cancer patient and El Paso Native, Dak Lopez. Lopez was recently diagnosed with leukemia and he has since...
KFOX 14
New Pet Wellness Clinic to open in Sparks to address overpopulation of strays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
lascrucesbulletin.com
ACTion Programs for Animals offers low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic Aug. 20
ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) of Las Cruces will host a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the APA adoption center, 537 N. Solano Drive. Pre-registration is not required, ACT said in a news release. The following will be offered for $15 each at the...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to city budget meeting to get their questions answered
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is inviting El Pasoans to its budget meeting to get the facts and answers to their questions. The City of El Paso will provide an overview of the Fiscal Year 2023 City Budget to the El Paso Neighborhood Association at a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.
elpasomatters.org
Socorro ISD trustees poised to fire police chief
The Socorro school board may fire the district’s police chief on Tuesday evening at the superintendent’s request. The action comes more than two months after Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Nate Carman placed Chief Jose Castorena on paid administrative leave on May 31. At that time, the district declined to provide the reason the chief was on leave, stating that it does not comment on personnel matters.
KFOX 14
Sandbags available at most Las Cruces fire stations, Office of Emergency Management
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory that indicates heavy rains are possible late Friday through Saturday in some parts of southern New Mexico. Las Cruces residents in need of sandbags to help keep floodwaters from entering residential doorways can obtain...
