Canadian County Sheriff's Office arrests man after 13.5 pounds of fentanyl found in car
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — A man has been arrested for trafficking fentanyl after 60,000 fentanyl pills were found in his possession. The Canadian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) performed a traffic stop on Aug. 15 around 9 p.m. A deputy pulled over a Toyota Camry on I-40 near Evans Rd. after they said the driver made an improper lane change while traveling nearly 20 mph below the speed limit.
Canadian County Sheriff's Office Makes Large Fentanyl Bust
The Canadian County Sheriff's Office recovered more than 13 pounds of fentanyl as a part of a drug bust. Officer Sandy Dowdle and canine Rocco helped the CCSO in its recovery. The bags pictured contain around 60,000 pills.
Man Accused Of Posing As Federal Agent, Breaking Into NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of posing as a federal agent and holding a man at gunpoint inside an apartment last Friday. The police report indicated Alexander Donato, 29, terrorized the victim for nearly 15 hours. It all started with a 3 a.m. knock on the victim's apartment door near northwest 16th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Oklahoma couple charged with murder after 6-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma couple has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old child after he died of a fentanyl overdose. Attorney General John O'Connor has filed second-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County against Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44. According to...
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
Edmond Police Investigating Stolen Car Submerged In Shallow Pond
Some Edmond residents not only noticed their neighborhood pond was low but saw an SUV poking out of the shallow water. The lack of rain is exposing what lies beyond the surface. “It's like we have our own Lake Mead situation here as the drought continues and the water levels...
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning. 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert. She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened...
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
Suspect Arrested In Connection With SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police arrested a suspect in a shooting late Tuesday night. Police said one person was shot during an altercation in the backyard of a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers were able to track down the suspect. After a long foot chase, he was...
Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical
LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
Vernon woman identified in fatal Cotton County wreck
COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Devol early Thursday morning. Marysol Espinoza, 22, of Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 1:24 a.m. on August 18 on US-70 in Cotton County, Oklahoma. Espinoza was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang in the […]
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect
FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
OHP car pursuit policies are challenged after Monday’s death
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Grady County court documents are revealing the moments leading up to a woman's arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday.
Caught on camera: Alleged Two-time thief stealing thousands of frames from local eyecare center
A local eyecare center is out thousands of dollars after someone was caught on camera stealing expensive frames.
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
Man injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Officials say a man was shot in the leg in the 3200 block of SW 42nd St. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
