Grady County, OK

okcfox.com

Canadian County Sheriff's Office arrests man after 13.5 pounds of fentanyl found in car

EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — A man has been arrested for trafficking fentanyl after 60,000 fentanyl pills were found in his possession. The Canadian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) performed a traffic stop on Aug. 15 around 9 p.m. A deputy pulled over a Toyota Camry on I-40 near Evans Rd. after they said the driver made an improper lane change while traveling nearly 20 mph below the speed limit.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
Grady County, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Grady County, OK
kswo.com

OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning. 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert. She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
#Shooting#Grady Co#Sheriff
thechronicle.news

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

