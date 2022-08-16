Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead.

63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store.

On Tuesday, August 16, the Pueblo County Coroner confirmed on Twitter that Edwards had been found on August 13 in a rural area of western Pueblo County. A Coroner’s Investigator pronounced him dead on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

