Alabama State

WSFA

Your car has been stolen, but insurance may not cover the theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your car has just been stolen, but you’ve got insurance so you’re covered, right? Maybe not. One Alabama attorney’s office is calling out the state’s department of insurance for an exclusion that could affect many drivers. “You could be walking to your...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Midwives voice concerns over possible birth center regulations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is the worst state to have a baby, according to a new report from Wallet Hub. And Midwives across the state are concerned that new rules the state’s department of public health wants to implement could possibly worsen the situation. The rules would affect...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for bank fraud in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Ala. woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSFA

Alabama leaders look to improve business incentives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a renewed push from state leaders to bring new, higher paying jobs to Alabama. But in order to do that, business experts and state leaders say they need to provide better incentives to attract those new employers. And just this week a newly formed commission met for the first time to do just that.
ALABAMA STATE
WLOX

Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act

She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSFA

Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ADPH urges preparedness ahead of flu season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Australia’s bad flu season is a warning sign for the U.S. of what could come in the fall and winter months. The country saw 212,573 cases and 246 deaths related to influenza during its winter season. Alabama influenza cases have decreased within the past three...
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

Test scores rebounding in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of students who scored proficient or advanced in Mississippi either surpassed or almost met pre-COVID-19 scores. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, Aug. 18. Students in Grades 3-8 are tested in Mathematics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSFA

US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJTV 12

Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour.  The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSFA

Maternal health care is disappearing in rural communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Maternal health care is disappearing in rural parts of the country, including right here in Alabama—making it tougher for people to get the care they need to deliver healthy babies. According to the American Hospital Association, nearly half of rural hospitals across the U.S. don’t...
ALABAMA STATE
WLOX

State test results for 2021-22 school year bounce back to near pre-pandemic rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s state test results are in for the 2021-2022 school year, and two coast schools are among the state’s top performers. Ocean Springs and Long Beach placed among the state’s “Top 10 Districts” in every subject area tested: English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and U.S. History. The only other school district in the state to achieve that level of proficiency was the Petal School District.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville

A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV.com

What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

