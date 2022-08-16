ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 10 Baylor shaped QB situation long before fall camp

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor settled on its top quarterback in the spring, giving sophomore Blake Shapen time to adjust to his new role and letting the 10th-ranked Bears prepare for this season knowing their starter. “I’m not the backup quarterback anymore, so I’ve got to take full control of everything that’s going on on the field,” Shapen said. “I think I learned a lot of things being the backup. Stepping up into a leadership role is key for me right now.” The quarterback competition last year went into fall camp before Gerry Bohanon was named the starter over Shapen and Jacob Zeno (now at UAB) only two weeks before the first game. Shapen beat out the incumbent junior in spring practice this time. “He’s a slinger,” said junior receiver Gavin Holmes, who is back after missing last season with a knee injury. “Blake’s a stud. He’s got an arm, accurate quarterback, but we put in the work together to get that timing right.”
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor Baseball Rounds Out Staff With Brian Furlong

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson announced Thursday the addition of director of player development Brian Furlong to his staff. Furlong rounds out Thompson’s staff after spending the last four seasons as the pitching coach at Xavier. “Brian is one of the brightest young minds...
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor Football’s Ika Named to 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List

WACO, Texas – Baylor football junior Siaki Ika has been named to the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry...
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Sports Radio
WacoTrib.com

Waco plays look at gospel joy, gay relationships

Plays by two young Waco theater companies eager to stretch themselves will celebrate joy in one case and examine gay relationships in another. The former comes in Silent House Theatre Company’s production of “Godspell,” the first musical for the company and one staged in the round at the Waco Civic Theatre.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard

More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

Meet the new Salado High School teachers and staff

Salado students return to class Aug. 17. The following are new teachers and staff at Salado High School for 2022-23 school year. Education and Certifications: Lamar University, Masters in School Counseling, Tarleton State University, B.S. in Family and Consumer Sciences, Servsafe Food Managers Certification. Teaching Experience: 13 years. Subjects and...
SALADO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy