No. 10 Baylor shaped QB situation long before fall camp
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor settled on its top quarterback in the spring, giving sophomore Blake Shapen time to adjust to his new role and letting the 10th-ranked Bears prepare for this season knowing their starter. “I’m not the backup quarterback anymore, so I’ve got to take full control of everything that’s going on on the field,” Shapen said. “I think I learned a lot of things being the backup. Stepping up into a leadership role is key for me right now.” The quarterback competition last year went into fall camp before Gerry Bohanon was named the starter over Shapen and Jacob Zeno (now at UAB) only two weeks before the first game. Shapen beat out the incumbent junior in spring practice this time. “He’s a slinger,” said junior receiver Gavin Holmes, who is back after missing last season with a knee injury. “Blake’s a stud. He’s got an arm, accurate quarterback, but we put in the work together to get that timing right.”
sicem365.com
Baylor Baseball Rounds Out Staff With Brian Furlong
WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson announced Thursday the addition of director of player development Brian Furlong to his staff. Furlong rounds out Thompson’s staff after spending the last four seasons as the pitching coach at Xavier. “Brian is one of the brightest young minds...
sicem365.com
Baylor Football’s Ika Named to 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List
WACO, Texas – Baylor football junior Siaki Ika has been named to the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry...
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
Mart, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mart. The Bosqueville High School football team will have a game with Mart High School on August 18, 2022, 15:45:00. The Bosqueville High School football team will have a game with Mart High School on August 18, 2022, 16:45:00.
Get Ready For Round 2 Of The All You Can Eat Crab Fest in Harker Heights, Texas
The godmother of Central Texas, Carolyn Brown, is at it again. Early this summer I wrote an article about Carolyn Brown letting local seafood lovers know to get ready to grab some butter because she was having a crab fest event in Harker Heights, Texas. Well, it's time for Round...
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KWTX
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Community rallies around Waco realtor battling rare cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas community is rallying around a Waco realtor who is battling a rare cancer by participating and volunteering at a golf tournament fundraiser. Doctors eventually diagnosed Jarrod Shelburne, a Waco realtor for Bentwood Realty and a father of two children below the age of...
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
WacoTrib.com
Waco plays look at gospel joy, gay relationships
Plays by two young Waco theater companies eager to stretch themselves will celebrate joy in one case and examine gay relationships in another. The former comes in Silent House Theatre Company’s production of “Godspell,” the first musical for the company and one staged in the round at the Waco Civic Theatre.
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (6) updates to this series since Updated 45 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard
More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple Police react to viral TikTok video
A mom in Oklahoma taught her son how to react to an active shooter at school. We asked local police what they thought of the video.
saladovillagevoice.com
Meet the new Salado High School teachers and staff
Salado students return to class Aug. 17. The following are new teachers and staff at Salado High School for 2022-23 school year. Education and Certifications: Lamar University, Masters in School Counseling, Tarleton State University, B.S. in Family and Consumer Sciences, Servsafe Food Managers Certification. Teaching Experience: 13 years. Subjects and...
COVID-19 precautions become normal in Central Texas school districts
TEMPLE, Texas — For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic had been a front runner of concerns during the school year. However, this year as students and staff return to the classroom the virus has taken a back seat to safety and security. But, that doesn't necessarily mean...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
