WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor settled on its top quarterback in the spring, giving sophomore Blake Shapen time to adjust to his new role and letting the 10th-ranked Bears prepare for this season knowing their starter. “I’m not the backup quarterback anymore, so I’ve got to take full control of everything that’s going on on the field,” Shapen said. “I think I learned a lot of things being the backup. Stepping up into a leadership role is key for me right now.” The quarterback competition last year went into fall camp before Gerry Bohanon was named the starter over Shapen and Jacob Zeno (now at UAB) only two weeks before the first game. Shapen beat out the incumbent junior in spring practice this time. “He’s a slinger,” said junior receiver Gavin Holmes, who is back after missing last season with a knee injury. “Blake’s a stud. He’s got an arm, accurate quarterback, but we put in the work together to get that timing right.”

