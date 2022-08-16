ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandfalls, TX

30 in 15: Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys chasing a championship feeling

By Rachel Hallam
 2 days ago

GRANDFALLS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys won a state championship back in 2013. Now, that championship is shown proudly throughout the town on a sign and is always on the minds of the Cowboys, each and every season.

“Being shadowed by the state championship every game and every practice is something that we think about because you can’t miss it. And these kids were young when that happened. But some of them still remember and they know that feeling. They think they know what it takes,” said head coach Tom McVey.

Seeing the championship sign every day dwells on the players, but it also helps them push towards greatness.

“It has that fire burns inside you like,” junior quarterback Jayden Martinez said. “All those doubters, you want to prove them wrong,”

Now with only three seniors on the roster, Coach McVey is relying heavily on their leadership and hopes that last year’s finishing record of 5-5 is used to catapult their fight this season.

Senior defensive end Jason Miller added, “We have to put it on the field because it like if we don’t do something this year, then we might never have that chance again. And we might just regret the choices that we made to not push ourselves to the fullest, even though we could have.”

Some of these players have been together for many years leading up to this moment and the bond built through the years is stronger than ever.

“I want to help these people grow and let them know that they can grow as people and become stronger than what they were,” mentioned senior center and nose gaurd Adolfo Rodriguez.

Sebastian Marquez added, “We’ve all grown really close together. No matter anything thick and thin, we’re always there for each other.”

Of course, looking to get another state championship sign in their town puts a weight on the Cowboys’ shoulders, but they are ready.

Tristan Bryant, sophmore two back and linebacker, finished with, “Usually the bigger schools, you would have all this pressure on you, but it’s definitely got to push me to be better and I’m looking forward to it.”

Coach McVey wants the Cowboys to forget about the doubters, and focus on what is in front of them.

“There’s always going to be doubters everywhere you go for the rest of your life. You prove them wrong and you do what you have to do. And everything else will just, you know, fix itself the way it needs to,” urged Coach McVey.

