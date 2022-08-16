ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Missouri City City Council passes massage parlor ordinance

The Missouri City City Council passed a new ordinance that increases regulations for massage parlors. The new ordinance requires massage parlors to have certain application requirements that would have to be updated, outside windows that are transparent, licensed therapists with their licenses visibly displayed, and no ATMs would be allowed on site. It also requires doors to be unlocked during business hours and a peace officer to be granted access.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ASSOCIATE JUDGE SWORN IN

Echo Hutson, a Montgomery County District Attorney Prosecutor and Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit won the last election for Montgomery County Court at Law Number 4. She will take office in January. However, since Montgomery County recently lost two Associate Judges David Blustein and Judge Paul Domico and there was a void. The two judges were terminated as a result of an investigation by the county attorney’s office. Justices of the Peace and District Judges were having to fill the slot to magistrate persons arrested. This was taking many hours. Commissioners approved the plan to fill the two slots. Echo will fill the position until she takes office in her courtroom in January. Echo Hutson, Judge Hutson was sworn in on Monday by Judge Michalk, Judge of the 221st District Court.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Meet Tomball's new mayor, Lori Klein Quinn

Mayor Lori Klein Quinn (Courtesy Julizza Gomez Portraits, city of Tomball) Lori Klein Quinn was sworn in as mayor of Tomball on May 16. Before becoming mayor, Klein Quinn had served on Tomball City Council since 2014. A University of Houston graduate, Klein Quinn is also retired from being a...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Missouri City City Council approves new regulations for massage establishments

During its Aug. 15 meeting, Missouri City City Council unanimously approved an ordinance establishing more regulations around massage establishments. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City City Council has officially approved an ordinance that establishes more regulations around massage establishments. During its Aug. 15 meeting, City Council unanimously approved the second...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Proposed changes to HISD charter school policy spark controversy

HOUSTON – A proposal to revise HISD’s current charter school policy is drawing fire from parents, teachers and school board members. The president of HISD Board of Trustees, Janet Cruz, developed the measure that will be heard for first reading during a special called meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area

Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
