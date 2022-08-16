Read full article on original website
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back in response to 'defund the police' question
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently went on the offensive when a reporter questioned if there’s been an effort to defund the police. The question was about Sen. John Whitmire, who claimed the county is spending less on police and more on outside programs.
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission.
Harris County Appraisal District board votes to change name
The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Harris County Appraisal District will have a new name starting in 2023. The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District....
Houston, Harris County leaders dispute claim of adequate funding for law enforcement
HOUSTON - 82 days out from a pivotal election, top Harris County Democratic leaders attempted to back their claim that they have adequately funded law enforcement during the worst crime wave in 40 years. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported thousands of additional arrests made possible by an increase in overtime funding,...
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
Missouri City City Council passes massage parlor ordinance
The Missouri City City Council passed a new ordinance that increases regulations for massage parlors. The new ordinance requires massage parlors to have certain application requirements that would have to be updated, outside windows that are transparent, licensed therapists with their licenses visibly displayed, and no ATMs would be allowed on site. It also requires doors to be unlocked during business hours and a peace officer to be granted access.
Houstonians have 7 ballot props to vote on in November, totaling $478M
The city is also considering a permanent development for the homeless in Midtown, which has met opposition but not for the reason you think.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY ASSOCIATE JUDGE SWORN IN
Echo Hutson, a Montgomery County District Attorney Prosecutor and Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit won the last election for Montgomery County Court at Law Number 4. She will take office in January. However, since Montgomery County recently lost two Associate Judges David Blustein and Judge Paul Domico and there was a void. The two judges were terminated as a result of an investigation by the county attorney’s office. Justices of the Peace and District Judges were having to fill the slot to magistrate persons arrested. This was taking many hours. Commissioners approved the plan to fill the two slots. Echo will fill the position until she takes office in her courtroom in January. Echo Hutson, Judge Hutson was sworn in on Monday by Judge Michalk, Judge of the 221st District Court.
Meet Tomball's new mayor, Lori Klein Quinn
Mayor Lori Klein Quinn (Courtesy Julizza Gomez Portraits, city of Tomball) Lori Klein Quinn was sworn in as mayor of Tomball on May 16. Before becoming mayor, Klein Quinn had served on Tomball City Council since 2014. A University of Houston graduate, Klein Quinn is also retired from being a...
Missouri City City Council approves new regulations for massage establishments
During its Aug. 15 meeting, Missouri City City Council unanimously approved an ordinance establishing more regulations around massage establishments. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City City Council has officially approved an ordinance that establishes more regulations around massage establishments. During its Aug. 15 meeting, City Council unanimously approved the second...
Houston child is 'presumptive positive,' Harris County judge says
Health officials are in the early stages of trying to determine how the toddler got the virus. The child was not in any daycare or school settings.
#ICYMI: Judge denies no bail discounts in Harris County, man connected to Candyman murders denied medical parole
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A Harris County judge has ruled that bond companies cannot bail suspects out of jail for a discount. A company called “All About Bail Bonds” challenged a recent rule that requires bondsmen...
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Proposed changes to HISD charter school policy spark controversy
HOUSTON – A proposal to revise HISD’s current charter school policy is drawing fire from parents, teachers and school board members. The president of HISD Board of Trustees, Janet Cruz, developed the measure that will be heard for first reading during a special called meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
‘People accused of violent crimes should not get any discounts’: Judge denies bail bond company’s request to block 10% minimum rule, officials say
HOUSTON – A Harris County judge has denied a bail bond company’s request to block the 10% minimum premium rule, which was passed by the Harris County Bail Bond Board, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee announced Monday. This is the second court that has upheld the rule’s...
Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area
Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
'Wildcat nation has prevailed': HISD celebrates historic Wheatley High School's turnaround
HOUSTON — Houston ISD is celebrating its B rating from the Texas Education Agency. One of the district's biggest improvements happened at one of its most historic campuses: Phyllis Wheatley High School in the Fifth Ward. After nearly a decade of failing or poor academic performance, the Wheatley wildcats...
