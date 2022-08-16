ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

IFLScience

Scientists Change Blood Type Of Kidney, Offering New Hope For Thousands Of Transplants

In a breakthrough described as “game-changing” for patients in need of kidney transplants, researchers have discovered a way to change the blood type of a donor kidney – thus making it suitable for transplant into just about anybody who needs it. Not only is this an impressive feat in its own right, but it also has the potential to tackle long-standing inequalities, providing vital healthcare to thousands of people disadvantaged by the current system.
Daily Mail

At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day

Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Medical News Today

What to know about liver transplant surgery

Liver transplant surgery involves replacing an unhealthy liver with a healthy one from a living or deceased donor. Recovery can take up to 1 year, and 5-year survival rates can be as high as 75%. A person will work with a multidisciplinary medical team throughout the transplant process. This team...
The Guardian

UK dentists should give antibiotics to patients at risk of heart infection – study

Dentists in the UK should be encouraged to give antibiotics to patients at high risk of life-threatening heart infection before invasive procedures, a study has found. Research suggests bacteria from the mouth entering the bloodstream during dental treatment could explain 30% to 40% of infective endocarditis cases. The rare but life-threatening condition occurs when the inner lining of the heart chambers and valves become infected.
The Independent

NHS boss warns of ‘unprecedented’ risk of death from cold homes unless ministers intervene on bills

NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold homes this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs.   As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year. But the pressure will be much greater this year, meaning there will be an “an unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes” unless the government acts. His organisation, which represents health bosses, has also warned the UK is facing a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Research Gives Hope for Fighting Common Infection Among Premature Babies

One in 10 babies is born prematurely, before 37 weeks of pregnancy. It’s the number one cause of death of babies in the U.S. The little ones that survive often struggle with long-term health problems. Another complication is something known as NEC, and it causes intestinal tissue to die. There are no targeted treatments, but researchers have found what may cause it.
Healthline

What to Expect After A Liver Transplant

The number of liver transplant procedures happening in the United States is rising. In fact, 2021 marked the ninth year in a row that the number of liver transplants increased. For the first time, experts performed 9,236 liver transplants and 569 of the liver transplants performed involved livers from living donors.
TechCrunch

Diagnostic Robotics has AI catching health problems before they take you to the ER

It’s important to explain at the start that this particular combination of AI, insurance, hospital bills and “predictive medicine” isn’t some kind of technotopian nightmare. The whole company is based on the fact that it’s both better for you and cheaper if you, for example, improve your heart health rather than have a heart attack.
