Missouri State

KOMU

Forecast: Tuesday's rain wrapping up, temps to stay mild for mid-August

It was a rainy Tuesday morning with decent rainfall accumulations. Temps will be very mild for this time of year this week. The rain will continue to wrap up throughout the afternoon and skies will remain cloudy as temps only reach the lower 70s today. This will be the coolest daytime temps we have reached in Columbia since late May, when we were in the 60s on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Heavy rain and storms today into Wednesday

The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 8 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MoDOT to close westbound lane of Bagnell Dam Friday night

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will close the westbound lane of Bagnell Dam this Friday between 5 and 7 p.m. Flaggers will be around the closed lane, and the closure could last up to 12 hours, MoDOT said. Crews will work on making repairs to...
MISSOURI STATE
State
Missouri State
1070 KHMO-AM

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

VACATION: Four Resorts For The Perfect Stay At Lake Of The Ozarks

Trying to plan a Lake of the Ozarks vacation but finding yourself overwhelmed with booking a good hotel room, tracking down the best restaurants and searching out fun things to do? Take a load off, planning a vacation to the Lake can be easy when you choose to stay at one of the Lake's great all inclusive resorts.
RETAIL
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozark County Times

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
GAINESVILLE, MO
KSNB Local4

Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River

The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One Dead, Nine Injured In Gas Explosion At Missouri Home

A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that's about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame.
MISSOURI STATE

