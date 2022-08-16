Read full article on original website
KOMU
Forecast: Tuesday's rain wrapping up, temps to stay mild for mid-August
It was a rainy Tuesday morning with decent rainfall accumulations. Temps will be very mild for this time of year this week. The rain will continue to wrap up throughout the afternoon and skies will remain cloudy as temps only reach the lower 70s today. This will be the coolest daytime temps we have reached in Columbia since late May, when we were in the 60s on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.
KYTV
Heavy rain and storms today into Wednesday
The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 8 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
KOMU
MoDOT to close westbound lane of Bagnell Dam Friday night
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will close the westbound lane of Bagnell Dam this Friday between 5 and 7 p.m. Flaggers will be around the closed lane, and the closure could last up to 12 hours, MoDOT said. Crews will work on making repairs to...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
themissouritimes.com
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
lakeexpo.com
VACATION: Four Resorts For The Perfect Stay At Lake Of The Ozarks
Trying to plan a Lake of the Ozarks vacation but finding yourself overwhelmed with booking a good hotel room, tracking down the best restaurants and searching out fun things to do? Take a load off, planning a vacation to the Lake can be easy when you choose to stay at one of the Lake's great all inclusive resorts.
KOMU
Nebraska man breaks Missouri record for shortnose gar at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A Nebraska man became Missouri's new record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar after shooting a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish in May. The Missouri Department of Conservation reports Rich Porter, of Omaha, Nebraska, was at the lake on May 16 when he shot the record-breaking gar while bowfishing.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Ozark County Times
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Buc-ee’s breaking ground on first Missouri travel center next week
Crews are expected to break ground on Missouri's first Buc-ee's travel center in Springfield next week.
The Ride no more: City makes major changes to bus system, rebrands to Go St. Joe
St. Joseph city officials have helped to make some changes to the city's transit system. City Manager Bryan Carter says the buses that travel around the city have gone through a major revision. "Might have noticed over the last week you're seeing some new branding on the busses, you know...
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River
The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
kttn.com
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
(Missouri Independent) – Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in...
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One Dead, Nine Injured In Gas Explosion At Missouri Home
A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that's about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame.
