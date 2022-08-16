ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

CONNELLY: Lots of action when hummers are in camp

I spent most of the first week of August camping with friends in the mountains of south-central Idaho. Except for our token historian, the group was composed of wildlife biologists that are all experienced outdoorsmen. I didn’t think there was much more any of us could learn about camping, but one member of the group proved me wrong as he demonstrated a means of making camping more enjoyable and educational for everyone.
LIFESTYLE
Post Register

Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when US emergency ends

BOISE — Since January 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and, as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed. Currently, 131,000 Idaho Medicaid recipients qualify for that...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

125th Western Idaho Fair starts Friday, get in free with donation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair gets started tomorrow on Friday, Aug. 18. Opening day is CBS2 Free Fair Day, which means you can get in free from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. as long as you bring a few cans of non-perishable food for the Idaho Food Bank.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Arizona Government
Post Register

Opinion: Legislators should see consequences of Idaho's abortion law

The Idaho abortion law goes into effect on Aug. 24. This law is so black and white that any gray areas will be difficult for health care providers to navigate. They also carry crushing penalties — fines, loss of professional license, imprisonment — should any mistake be made.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy