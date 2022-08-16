CHICAGO (CBS) -- As kids head back to class, many schools are opening their doors without enough teachers. According to an EdWeek Research Center survey, 72% of school districts nationwide do not have enough applicants to fill open teaching positions. The shortage has one charter school group in Chicago recruiting substitutes, with no experience required.One week and counting before their 18 campuses open their doors for the new school year, Noble Charter Schools are looking for a full year subs, but their job posting doesn't require a bachelor's degree or a teaching license, and that concerns some education experts.The Noble...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO