Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Woman Was Frequently Abused By R. KellyBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond school superintendent defends in-person learning amid ongoing construction at Morton
For schools working to wrap up construction projects before the first day of class, material and labor shortages have created some extra challenges. In Hammond, Morton High School began the school year Wednesday with the gym floor, window replacement and science labs still incomplete. During the school board meeting the...
Teacher shortage has Noble Charter Schools lowering standards for full-time substitutes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As kids head back to class, many schools are opening their doors without enough teachers. According to an EdWeek Research Center survey, 72% of school districts nationwide do not have enough applicants to fill open teaching positions. The shortage has one charter school group in Chicago recruiting substitutes, with no experience required.One week and counting before their 18 campuses open their doors for the new school year, Noble Charter Schools are looking for a full year subs, but their job posting doesn't require a bachelor's degree or a teaching license, and that concerns some education experts.The Noble...
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts
Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Public Pools To Close By Sunday As Lifeguards Head Back To School
CHICAGO — The Park District has begun to close public pools for the season as summer camps end and the Aug. 22 start of the public school year nears. Many lifeguards are high school and college students, and the district will need to close pools as they return to class, according to a Park District news release.
buildingindiana.com
Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI
The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
nwi.life
Crown Point Police Announce Fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy
The Crown Point Police Department is pleased to announce the return of its Citizens Police Academy. Applications for the academy opened today, Monday, Aug. 15. This is the sixth year the police department has held the academy, which receives dozens of interested applicants annually. This year, the academy will be...
Universal basic income 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly direct check payments in nine days
Residents in the city of Evanston, Illinois, have nine days to apply for a basic income pilot program, which will give participants $500 a month for a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeshorepublicradio.org
VU strategic plan calls for new associate's degree program, nursing/health professions building
Valparaiso University is looking to add a two-year associate's degree program and boost enrollment among Hispanic students. A strategic plan called Uplift Valpo was approved by the university's board of directors in July. Among other things, it says the school needs to increase the flexibility of its curriculum to remain...
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Gardener Gregory Bratton Helped Create 100 Urban Farms. Again Facing Cancer, He Needs Help Caring For Them
SOUTH CHICAGO — South Chicago-based master gardener Gregory Bratton is asking neighbors to help him achieve what would be his “biggest triumph” of the year: saving two gardens near his home as he faces cancer for the fourth time. Bratton, 70, has created and helped launch nearly...
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valpo.life
Franciscan Health specialist urges COVID-19 patients to seek antiviral medications upon diagnosis
A Franciscan Health infectious disease physician is urging patients who test positive for COVID-19 to ask their healthcare providers if antiviral medications are right for them immediately upon diagnosis. “What we’re seeing is a lot of patients who test positive, then a week later are calling their physicians saying they...
nwi.life
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land Announces New Chief of Staff
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land announced his new appointment for chief of staff during the Wednesday, Aug. 17, Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter will be the new chief of staff for the city of Crown Point following the departure of current Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces
Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
thelansingjournal.com
J’dejean Fashion Cafe cuts ribbon on downtown Ridge Road storefront
LANSING, Ill. (August 17, 2022) – There’s a new cafe on Ridge Road, but it’s not for food. It’s for fashion. Owner Joi Houston treated family, friends, and members of the Lansing community to a taste of J’dejean Fashion Cafe on Wednesday as she cut the ribbon on her new clothing boutique. Located at 3431 Ridge Road, the clothing store has affordable clothes for women and will soon have similar offerings for men.
6 kids among the shooting victims on a violent Wednesday in Chicago
A six-year old and five teenagers were the victims in three separate shootings Wednesday in the city. The shootings happened over a six-and-a-half hour period in the Woodlawn, Englewood and Little Village neighborhoods, Chicago police said.
Teacher’s ‘Welcome to Kindergarten’ music video is a must-watch for calming first-day jitters
A teacher’s “Welcome to Kindergarten” song is helping to reduce first-day-of-school anxieties for many children this year. Dwayne Reed, a dean of students at a Chicago elementary school, has always loved to sing. He recently demonstrated his talent in an Instagram musical performance called "Welcome to Kindergarten."
Comments / 0