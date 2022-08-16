Lincoln man arrested for Beatrice shootings now suspected in $100,000 vandalism, police say

Read full article on original website
klin.com
Man Armed With Knife Arrested Near Lincoln Bus Stop
Lincoln Police were called to 11th and N Street just before 7:00 last night on a report of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they made contact with 55 year old Derrick Waller who denied having anything to do with it. “Officers interviewed...
News Channel Nebraska
Lancaster County men facing felony counts, in Beatrice house shooting
BEATRICE – A Firth man charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home, faces further hearing September 8th, in Gage County Court. 18-year-old Colten Anderson is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges, upon conviction, carry possible sentences of up to 50 years in prison, with a mandatory five-year minimum on each count. Anderson was excused from attending Thursday’s hearing.
klin.com
LSO Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting At Stop Signs
The Lancaster County Sheriff says a 52 year old Firth man was arrested around 11:30 Wednesday night after firing several rounds at a stop sign near 54th and Stagecoach Road. Terry Wagner says two men were sitting in a truck near the intersection at the time. “They heard gunshots in the area and they heard 12-15 bullets whiz by.”
York News-Times
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
klkntv.com
Woman punched moving car, bit officer’s head, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she bit a police officer’s head and damaged two vehicles, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:49 p.m., a caller told dispatch that a woman had just punched a passing Honda Civic near 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
klin.com
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
1011now.com
Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenage suspects for stealing computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school. LPD said on Tuesday a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were referred for burglary. Investigators believe the boys stole a total of 17 computers from Northwest High School...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
klkntv.com
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
klkntv.com
Bullets hit home in central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. Officers were sent to a home near 28th and T Streets after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area around 9:45 p.m. When...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha records sixth homicide of August
OMAHA — A man was found dead late Monday night after police were called to 63rd and Jaynes streets to investigate numerous gunshots. Officers were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m., a police spokesman said Tuesday. First responders arrived and found a man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate two overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
iheart.com
Police Investigate Omaha Shooting Death
In the early morning hours Tuesday, Omaha Police were interviewing potential witnesses as they investigate a shooting death. Late Monday night, officers checking on numerous reports of shots fired near 65th and Jaynes Streets found a man dead inside of a vehicle. Police are also checking to see if a...
News Channel Nebraska
NDCS: inmate dies in custody, no cause yet
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln announced the death of an inmate on Wednesday. RTC said that 59-year-old Jack Talbitzer died on Monday, Aug. 15 at a Lincoln hospital. Talbitzer was incarcerated at RTC, serving a one-year sentence on charges for delivery of a controlled...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victim has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The homicide victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports...
