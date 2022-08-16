Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wjhl.com
ETSU move-in week begins
Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years …. ETSU Bucs Will Huzzie is striving for a thousand …. Coach Pry names Grant Wells starting quarterback …. Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising …. Kingsport BOE approves bidding on former Colonial …. Community Heroes: Man saves his co-worker after he...
wjhl.com
Kingsport BOE approves bidding on former Colonial Heights Middle School
Kingsport BOE approves bidding on former Colonial Heights Middle School. Kingsport BOE approves bidding on former Colonial …. Former THP trooper Nicholas Collins pleads not guilty …. Hawkins County sheriff searching for assault suspect. Carter County man charged with attempted murder after …. Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years …
wjhl.com
Tips for helping students transition from 8th to 9th grade
Nicole Hensley and Shelly Parham with Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton, offer some great advice on helping students that are going through the transition from 8th grade to their Freshman year of High School. For more information call 423-543-2946 or go to bgcecc.org.
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Penny Reynolds, Bluff City Elementary
Reynolds aims to empower young learners in the classroom to help boost their confidence as they grow in their learning journeys. Educator of the Week: Penny Reynolds, Bluff City …. VSP: Another dies after Norton house fire; victims …. WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle …. HMG Health Matters:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Checking in with Granite & Quartz Design
Granite & Quartz Design is a new business in Johnson City, and we find out more about Granite & Quartz Design from Madison Bridwell. For more information call 423-212-8856 or go to the Granite & Quartz Design website.
wjhl.com
VSP investigating pedestrian death on I-81 S
Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years …. ETSU Bucs Will Huzzie is striving for a thousand …. Coach Pry names Grant Wells starting quarterback …. Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising …. Kingsport BOE approves bidding on former Colonial …. Community Heroes: Man saves his co-worker after he...
wjhl.com
‘We are always maxed out’ | Hawkins Co. Humane Society faces challenges as facility runs out of space
‘We are always maxed out’ | Hawkins Co. Humane Society faces challenges as facility runs out of space. ‘We are always maxed out’ | Hawkins Co. Humane Society …. ETSU Bucs Will Huzzie is striving for a thousand …. Coach Pry names Grant Wells starting quarterback …. Outside...
wjhl.com
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre to present “Annie Get Your Gun!”
“Annie Get Your Gun” cast member Josh Baldwin, previews this amazing musical coming to Tennessee’s Oldest Town!. For more information call 423-791-4440 or go to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
VSP: Another dies after Norton house fire; victims IDed
A Sunday morning house fire in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North claimed another life, according to Virginia State Police (VSP) officials. VSP: Another dies after Norton house fire; victims …. Two more South Fork Utility District commissioners …. KPD: Officer ‘justified’ following confrontation …. VSP: Pedestrian...
wjhl.com
Carter County man charged with attempted murder after woman shot, stabbed
Carter County man charged with attempted murder after woman shot, stabbed. Carter County man charged with attempted murder after …. Former THP trooper Nicholas Collins pleads not guilty …. Hawkins County sheriff searching for assault suspect. Kingsport-based TEC Industrial celebrating 75 years …. New to Town: The Crazy Daisies. ETSU...
wjhl.com
Kingsport Theatre Guild to present the musical “Rent”
“Rent” cast members Coy Owens and Kaleb Miller, preview the upcoming performances of the Tony Award winning musical “Rent”!
Comments / 0