Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
Judge orders Walgreens, CVS, Walmart to pay $650 million in Ohio over opioid crisis
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Ohio has ordered three national retail chains -- Walmart, Walgreens and CVS -- to pay $650 million to two counties near Cleveland over their roles in distributing opioid painkillers. The ruling, which stemmed from lawsuits filed by both counties against the chains,...
cleveland19.com
‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slow down! Where 10 radar signs can now be found in CLE
The City of Cleveland has finished installing 10 strategically placed radar signs across the city.
cityofmentor.com
Disruption of Water Service in Bellflower on August 19th
Residents who live in the area of Bellflower Road between Palmerston Drive and Independence Drive are advised that water service will be temporarily disrupted Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM for waterline work. Aqua Ohio is hopeful that water service will only be interrupted during this...
Ohio judge rules Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million for damages related to opioid crisis
Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties for damages related to the opioid crisis, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County K-9s Argo and Minor retire unexpectedly due to unforeseen medical problems
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the unexpected retirement of two of their K-9s, Argo and Minor. Unforeseen medical problems caused both to retire on Aug. 16, GCSO said. K-9 Argo is a 9-year-old German Shepard born in Czech Republic. Argo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Jewish Federation of Cleveland improves security with hundreds of cameras, license plate readers
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is now the first faith-based community in the United States to link their security camera system to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to Rebecca Golsky, Director of Communications for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Golsky said the system has more...
Party gone wrong: Crowd surrounds RTA bus, climbing on roof outside Cleveland night club
Partygoers spilled into the streets and surrounded the bus, even dancing on top of the roof, which was all caught on video.
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect stole a backpack containing a laptop from behind a store counter, and detectives need help identifying them. The theft happened at Express Food Mart at 10134 Madison Ave. at 6 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police. Take a close look...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Lorain man says 19 News helped get huge, smelly pile of trash cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edward Kinder went from living next door to this huge pile of garbage to a clean empty lot. He says it’s all because of 19 News. “Amazing, it’s cleaned up and now we can have family over,” said Kinder. “That was just embarrassing.”
Scammer opens fraudulent credit card in name of Cleveland church: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On July 29, a Garfield Heights man came to the police station to report fraud. He told the officer that someone using a false alias had opened a Lowe’s credit card account in the name of a Cleveland church. The suspect then purchased nearly $3,500 in merchandise from the...
Progressive looking to sell several office buildings as most employees remain offsite
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local insurance giant Progressive Corp. has put five of its office buildings in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland up for sale as it responds to the new realities of the workplace. The company’s decision comes naerly two-and-a half-years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to...
Reinstate Cleveland utility shutoff and implement one countywide while hardships endure: Don Bryant
CLEVELAND -- Utility shutoffs are a community health risk and are inhumane to those directly affected. Utilities For All, a Cleveland-based community action group, calls for a reinstatement of the city of Cleveland’s moratorium on utility shutoffs and calls on Cuyahoga County Council to pass a similar measure. Utility...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: break-in suspect loads garbage can with cigarettes, cash from The Pantry store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said the suspect accused of breaking into The Pantry convenience store and filling a garbage can with cigarette cartons and cash has been identified. According to police, around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 16, the man broke into the store in the 4600 block of...
Former Cleveland Indian charged with domestic violence after shoving wife
Former Cleveland Indian Joe Charboneau was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident against his wife at a bar in Berea on Aug. 12, according to a report from Berea PD.
cleveland19.com
Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County called in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is in the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary,...
cleveland19.com
Barberton mayor on new sidewalk program, helping man who says his safety depends on it
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor William Judge said a sidewalk repair program is coming to Barberton just a weeks after the 19 News troubleshooter team brought attention to the issue. Jerry Eland told 19 News he’d been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about...
Comments / 9