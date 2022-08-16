ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
WARREN, OH
Cleveland, OH
cityofmentor.com

Disruption of Water Service in Bellflower on August 19th

Residents who live in the area of Bellflower Road between Palmerston Drive and Independence Drive are advised that water service will be temporarily disrupted Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM for waterline work. Aqua Ohio is hopeful that water service will only be interrupted during this...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man says 19 News helped get huge, smelly pile of trash cleaned up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edward Kinder went from living next door to this huge pile of garbage to a clean empty lot. He says it’s all because of 19 News. “Amazing, it’s cleaned up and now we can have family over,” said Kinder. “That was just embarrassing.”

