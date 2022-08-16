Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio Current
San Antonio beer and seafood spot Southerleigh temporarily closing next week to start revamp
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery will close Monday and remain shuttered through early October to update both its interior and its menu, according to the restaurant's owners. Located inside Pearl’s historic brewhouse, the flagship eatery from Southerleigh Hospitality Group — which also operates Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM shopping center — will receive new tile flooring, colorful curtains and a fresh coat of paint. Infrastructure upgrades are also in the works.
KSAT 12
Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim
SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
San Antonio Current
HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents
San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the city's highest-rated fajitas.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Hidden away on a wooded 1.4-acre Castle Hills estate is a house whose striking outdoor features include an outbuilding fashioned after a Japanese tea house. The relaxing setting overlooks a natural-looking swimming pool and a koi pond with lily pads. The Mid-Century Modern, five-bedroom abode has been in the family...
Beloved East Side bar courts 'too many cooks' for new breakfast, lunch, and dinner
From gas station to burger stand to beloved neighborhood bar, Tucker’s Kozy Korner has gone through its fair share of changes during its nearly 80-year run. Now the East Side institution is gearing up for another transformation — introducing new culinary offerings that combine three concepts into one.
KSAT 12
HGTV home-remodeling show in search of houses to transform in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO – HGTV’s show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House” is on the prowl for houses to transform in the Alamo City. San Antonians will have the opportunity to have their houses transformed by city resident and “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe on the HGTV show “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio's highly anticipated Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open
Kerbey Lane Cafe's new San Antonio spot is a first for the business.
San Antonio Current
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
The view from the balcony of a recently listed Terrell Hills home’s above-garage apartment looks out over a covered walkway to the main house. On view are expanses of lawn, gentle curves of landscaping and lots of tile and stone patio space for entertaining. The fully remodeled 1927 house...
KSAT 12
Bandera Road Corridor draft plan draws attention, raises some concerns from area residents
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is hosting a community meeting next week to discuss the proposed Bandera Road Corridor draft plan. Nancy Schwartz lives off of Bandera Road. She said she doesn’t like what she’s seeing on the proposed plan for the Bandera Road Corridor.
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
San Antonio Current
These San Antonio restaurants are throwing parties for National Dog Day this Friday
San Antonio dog moms and dads likely don’t need a reason to celebrate their pups, but a few local spots are pulling out all the stops anyway for National Dog Day celebrations this Friday, Aug. 26. From paw-some swag to special dog-friendly menu items, these Alamo City eateries are...
Crime uptick leads small San Antonio business to reduce hours
SAN ANTONIO — A popular raspa shop on the city's north side is scaling back their business hours to weekends only out of safety concerns for their employees. Owner Ana Fernandez does not expect a major financial hit on their business since Saturday’s and Sunday’s are typically their busiest days.
KTSA
Teen from San Antonio’s Southwest side shot while sitting in his backyard
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was shot on San Antonio’s Southwest side is in the hospital. fox 29 reports that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. The 18 year old told the responding...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
San Antonio couple killed in suspected drunk driver crash in Corpus Christi
The crash occurred on Mustang Island near Corpus Christi.
Rock legends unite and an Alamo folk hero is celebrated this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate an Alamo hero. It’ll be a party for Tennessean Davy Crockett in the heart of south Texas this weekend. Visitors to Alamo Plaza can observe historical re-enactments, get hands-on with crafts and learn about the legend of a folk hero said to have died in the battle of the Alamo.
KSAT 12
St. Philip’s College honors military veteran, longtime community activist with tree dedication
SAN ANTONIO – St. Philip’s College honored its founding president on Thursday by hosting a day full of events, celebrating the college’s past, present and future. Local leaders and neighbors celebrated the completion of their state-of-the-art facilities as well as a military veteran, who spent his days helping underserved communities.
Comments / 0