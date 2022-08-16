ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Current

San Antonio beer and seafood spot Southerleigh temporarily closing next week to start revamp

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery will close Monday and remain shuttered through early October to update both its interior and its menu, according to the restaurant's owners. Located inside Pearl’s historic brewhouse, the flagship eatery from Southerleigh Hospitality Group — which also operates Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM shopping center — will receive new tile flooring, colorful curtains and a fresh coat of paint. Infrastructure upgrades are also in the works.
KSAT 12

Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
San Antonio Current

HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA. Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
San Antonio Current

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

Hidden away on a wooded 1.4-acre Castle Hills estate is a house whose striking outdoor features include an outbuilding fashioned after a Japanese tea house. The relaxing setting overlooks a natural-looking swimming pool and a koi pond with lily pads. The Mid-Century Modern, five-bedroom abode has been in the family...
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
saobserver.com

A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO'S HEMISFAIR '68 GRAND OPENING

Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
