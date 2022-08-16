Dakota Dental hosts back-to-school lunch

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — An area dentist’s office helped kids get into the back-to-school spirit by giving out free food and drinks.

The Dakota Dental Health Center hosted a back-to-school lunch for dental patients on Tuesday.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. patients could visit the office, get a ticket and redeem it for a free hot dog and fountain drink.

One of the dentists says it’s important to have events like this to let kids know visiting the dentist can be fun.

“This is the first time we’ve done this particular event, but we look for ways to be involved in our community. And to be a presence and to let kids especially know, that going to the dentist is important and it can be a fun activity,” said Dentist, Dr. Douglas Bengson.

Dakota Dental Health Center also featured teachers at the event.

People were asked to donate items for their classroom wishlists.

