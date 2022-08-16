Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof gear for everyday use
A high school student from Northern Illinois is “hanging ten” in his senior photos!. As schools embrace technology in the classroom, families are spending more on electronics as part of back-to-school shopping. Wisconsin Dells-based company making bulletproof back-to-school gear. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. BlueStone Safety based out...
Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event
Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
wuwm.com
Public Service Commission considers We Energies' proposal to raise rates in 2023, community advocates speak out
Every two years electric utilities in Wisconsin are allowed to request more money from customers. The complicated process is called a “rate case” and the Public Service Commission coordinates it. We Energies is asking for more than an 8% increase starting in 2023. Every new rate case brings...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Annual meeting for Big Cedar Lake PRD is Wednesday, August 24 at Slinger High School PAC
Town of West Bend, WI – The 2022 annual meeting for the Big Cedar Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District (PRD) is Wednesday, August 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Slinger High School PAC. This is a new location, switching it up from the Town of West Bend town hall or garage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Four-story apartments proposed for Grafton
GRAFTON — A large-scale commercial and residential development could be making its way to Grafton. Developer Brian McClaren, who will go before the Grafton Plan Commission at 6 p.m Tuesday, has requested a concept plan review for a multi-family development with a commercial outlot at the northeast corner of Port Washington and Falls roads. The plan is in its early stages and a calendar of steps that McClaren would have to take before completion is included in the packet provided to the Plan Commission.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Op Ed | Do not discard the human element when pondering the future of the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
August 18, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Received a call from Debra Kison this week in hopes someone would listen to her story about the Samaritan Home. Kison’s letter is below.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend School District hires interim executive principal for WBE and WBW
West Bend —Dr. Randy Daul has been tabbed as the interim executive principal for West Bend East and West High Schools. The West Bend School Board approved the appointment this week and Daul starts in the district August 18. Questions about Daul’s salary and whether he intends to stay on the entire year have been posed to the district. An update will be posted when information becomes available.
wearegreenbay.com
Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest starts flying today in Fond du Lac
(WFRV) – Look to the sky this weekend for an exciting air show. Local 5 Live spoke with the folks at Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest, a true family bargain where pilots from all over the US and Canada have gathered for some eye-catching remote-control flights. Warbirds and...
captimes.com
Cut the curds: Farmer John’s cheese ousted from Dane County Farmers’ Market
Fourth-generation dairy farmer John Dougherty has sold Farmer John’s cheese at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for over three decades. The popular Saturday morning market on Madison’s Capitol Square is one of Dougherty’s busiest; his fan-favorite cheese curds often draw a crowd. But for the last...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Assistant Superintendent Laura Jackson moves on from West Bend School District
August 17, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Laura Jackson, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in the West Bend School District, has accepted a new administrative position in the Appleton School District. Jackson dedicated five years to the West Bend School District since starting in July 2017....
thecentersquare.com
UW announces tuition free ‘promise’ for UW-Milwaukee, Whitewater, Parkside
(The Center Square) – More college students in Wisconsin will soon have a shot at a free college degree. The UW System on Monday announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for students at UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, and UW-Parkside. “A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | What items were on your school supply list? | By 5 Corners Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Ozaukee, WI – Students across Washington, Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Ozaukee Counties are joining their peers in filling out their school supply list. It’s an age-old tradition to go shopping to gather spiral notebooks, trapper keepers, the 64 box of Crayola crayons… or am I dating myself?
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Board Differs Over Purpose Of Closed Session To Discuss Ongoing Litigation
(Juneau) Several Dodge County supervisors took issue with going into closed session Tuesday night to discuss ongoing litigation involving the county. According to the agenda, the closed session was to discuss the status of a federal lawsuit filed by Selepri Amachree against Dodge County law enforcement leaders. Amachree claims he was illegally held in the Dodge County jail for six months on an invalid deportation order. The case was dismissed with prejudice in March, but Amachree is currently appealing that decision.
Wisconsin school district bans Pride flags, pronouns in email signatures
A Kettle Moraine School District code of ethics prohibiting staff from promoting political or religious views was revised to include pride flags and the use of pronouns in email signatures on July 26
pleasantviewrealty.com
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
wisfarmer.com
Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair
WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
wortfm.org
“What’s Good for Birds is Good for Wisconsin,” Judge Rules Madison Ordinance Requiring Bird-Safe Glass is Legal
A Dane County judge ruled today that the city of Madison is legally allowed to enact an ordinance requiring bird-safe glass be installed in new buildings over 10,000 square feet. Madison first enacted their ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in 2020 to prevent birds from flying into large glass buildings. The...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Harley-Davidson Servi-Cars motorcycle event Thursday, August 18 in Washington County, WI
West Bend, WI – There is a unique event taking off Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 in Washington County, WI and if you’re a motorcycle enthusiast you may want to come see it. Jon Davidson Oeflein and Jim Feyereisen are part of the Badger Chapter of the Antique...
Comments / 0