nbc15.com

Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof gear for everyday use

A high school student from Northern Illinois is “hanging ten” in his senior photos!. As schools embrace technology in the classroom, families are spending more on electronics as part of back-to-school shopping. Wisconsin Dells-based company making bulletproof back-to-school gear. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. BlueStone Safety based out...
Green Industry Pros

Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event

Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Four-story apartments proposed for Grafton

GRAFTON — A large-scale commercial and residential development could be making its way to Grafton. Developer Brian McClaren, who will go before the Grafton Plan Commission at 6 p.m Tuesday, has requested a concept plan review for a multi-family development with a commercial outlot at the northeast corner of Port Washington and Falls roads. The plan is in its early stages and a calendar of steps that McClaren would have to take before completion is included in the packet provided to the Plan Commission.
GRAFTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses

MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend School District hires interim executive principal for WBE and WBW

West Bend —Dr. Randy Daul has been tabbed as the interim executive principal for West Bend East and West High Schools. The West Bend School Board approved the appointment this week and Daul starts in the district August 18. Questions about Daul’s salary and whether he intends to stay on the entire year have been posed to the district. An update will be posted when information becomes available.
WEST BEND, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Board Differs Over Purpose Of Closed Session To Discuss Ongoing Litigation

(Juneau) Several Dodge County supervisors took issue with going into closed session Tuesday night to discuss ongoing litigation involving the county. According to the agenda, the closed session was to discuss the status of a federal lawsuit filed by Selepri Amachree against Dodge County law enforcement leaders. Amachree claims he was illegally held in the Dodge County jail for six months on an invalid deportation order. The case was dismissed with prejudice in March, but Amachree is currently appealing that decision.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
WATERLOO, WI

