Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA・
Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet 45th Birthday Tribute to Husband Tom Brady: 'You Are So Loved'
Tom Brady is celebrating another trip around the sun!. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wife, Gisele Bündchen celebrated her husband's 45th birthday on Wednesday with a touching tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" the supermodel wrote. "@tombrady you are...
NFL・
Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts
With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Ryan Garcia Defends Adrien Broner Calling Off Fight, 'You Got My Support'
Ryan Garcia is coming to the defense of Adrien Broner -- who pulled out of his scheduled bout with Omar Figueroa Jr. citing mental health issues -- applauding the former champ for the decision, despite how fans may react. "Love you AB, i know it’s not easy to step back...
TMZ.com
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Denies Stealing Wad of Cash from Vegas Guest
12:25 PM PT -- A spokesperson for the LVMPD now tells us they've located a telephonic report made by the woman against Bryan. The case is now being investigated as possible larceny, a felony. A famous drag queen is denying stealing a massive amount of cash from a guest who...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Whiffs Badly During BP At Marlins Game, Redeems Himself With First Pitch
There was a slight breeze in Miami on Tuesday ... and it was all thanks to Jake Paul's batting practice before the Marlins game. The Problem Child was the guest of honor at LoanDepot Park before the home team hosted the San Diego Padres ... and before his ceremonial first pitch, he took the batter's box to get in some swings.
TMZ.com
Drake Producer Gordo Set To Play 'Honestly Nevermind' Tracks During 5-Hour Set
Gordo is riding the waves in 2022 ... the same ones he delivered to Drake to make his latest album "Honestly Nevermind" the record-breaker it is today. The surprise release saw The Artist Formerly Known as DJ Carnage produce five tracks -- "Currents," "Massive," "Calling My Name," "Tie That Binds" and album jewel "Sticky," where in the latter visual, Drake displayed a ton of exclusive drip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Jonathan Papelbon Enraged Over Tatis Suspension, 'I'm Drilling Him' Every AB
Jonathan Papelbon went scorched Earth on Fernando Tatis Jr. -- suspended 80 games by MLB for a positive PED test -- saying if he was still pitching in the Majors, he'd drill the Padres star every chance he got!. The former Red Sox star closer shared his feelings on Tatis'...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Rips KSI For Taking Two Fights In One Night, Sounds Like Publicity Stunt!
KSI is taking on not one, but TWO challengers when he steps in the ring on Aug. 27 ... and his rival Jake Paul is crapping all over the idea -- saying the whole thing sounds like a setup. The English YouTuber is slated to fight both rapper Swarmz AND...
TMZ.com
The Game Blocks White Battle Rapper Sticking Up For Eminem
Battle rapper Pat Stay's public challenge to The Game for his Eminem-dissing "Black Slim Shady" song has backfired … resulting in Game blocking him on Instagram, which is not the expected outcome from the typically confrontational artist. In a fiery Instagram post Tuesday, Pat Stay claimed the veteran rapper...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Novice Rider Turned Into!
Before this horse lover with braids turned into a model and fashion designer, she was the youngest of 3 siblings, hanging out at the horse stables and growing up in Los Angeles. This hazel-eyed beauty was featured in "Teen Vogue" as a young teenager and walked herself right onto the...
Rob Gronkowski, Family Land New Sports Media Gig
Earlier this week, Peyton Manning revealed that Rob Gronkowski and his family will be hosting a "ManningCast" for the UFC. “You could not get a more perfect group of guys to host it,” Peyton Manning tells Variety in an interview. They “are a close family. They are fun. They are not afraid to laugh," Manning added.
NFL・
Comments / 0