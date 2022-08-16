Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Samples Rick James and Reveals Her Inner ‘Super Freaky Girl’ on New Song
Nicki Minaj is unleashing her inner raunchy side on her new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” released Friday. The track, which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” wastes no time living up to the title, with the opening verses playing over the ubiquitous riff from the throwback track that inspired it. “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the dick up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me...
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Honey Boo Boo, 16, shows off huge eyelashes & razor-sharp nails during Boston Market outing with sister Pumpkin and kids
ALANA "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has shown off huge eyelashes and razor sharp nails in exclusive photos during a family outing with fans. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 16, displayed the look while at a fan event at Boston Market in Atlanta, Georgia. Alana showed off her extreme...
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Traumazine’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist & Cover Art
Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by revealing that she’ll be dropping her brand new album Traumazine this Friday (August 12). After track leaks, as well as her tracklist and cover art surfacing in recent days, the Houston rapper has decided to move forward and release the project this week. Meg has said the 18-track album will be her last on the 1501 Ent. roster, which she’s had a ton of public issues with as of late.
BET
Having the No. 1 Album in the Country Has Its Perks
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c. Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's --...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
thesource.com
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
A$AP Rocky charged in Hollywood shooting that left acquaintance injured
The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has charged rapper A$AP Rocky for a 2021 shooting in Hollywood that left an acquaintance minorly injured."Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," said District Attorney Gascón. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."The DA's office charged A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, with allegations of personally using a firearm. The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 6, 2021, when Mayers allegedly pointed a handgun and fired twice at an acquaintance during an argument in Hollywood. The rapper's arrangement is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17.
hotnewhiphop.com
Royce Da 5’9” Drops Off “The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1” With Eminem, Pusha T, Rick Ross, & More
If you’re looking for some more hip-hop to stream after checking out The Game’s highly anticipated Drillmatic album, we suggest taking a dive into Royce Da 5’9”’s new compilation album, The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1. After spending over two decades establishing himself as a beast...
