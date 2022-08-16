Jury finds Carbo guilty of murdering Nancy Daugherty

HIBBING — Thirty-six years after Nancy Daugherty, a 38-year-old mother of two, was found dead in her Chisholm home — the victim of a sexual assault and brutal murder — her killer has been brought to justice.

At 4:02 p.m. after roughly nine hours of deliberation, a jury announced it found Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual assault in the first degree, in Sixth District Court in Hibbing on Tuesday. Each count carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

Carbo, seated beside his attorneys, hung his head after the verdict was read by the jury foreman and kept his head low as Judge Robert C. Friday called on each of the 12 jurors to confirm that it was their true and correct verdict and each answered in the affirmative.

Carbo is set to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Members of Daugherty’s family, who along with some of Nancy Daugherty’s friends had been there throughout the trial, exchanged hugs with investigators and attorneys with the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office at the top of the staircase as they exited the courtroom.

Supporters of Carbo appeared to be upset as they made their way out of the courthouse after the jury’s decision.

Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner became involved in the investigation in 1999 and provided the following statement on the verdict, “It definitely should be an example to law enforcement and families to never give up.”

“More than 36 years ago the murder of Nancy Daugherty shook residents of Chisholm and greater St. Louis County,” reads a press release from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office sent out after the verdict on Tuesday. “Her murder prompted one of the most exhaustive investigations in St. Louis County, undertaken by current and retired employees of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisholm Police Department, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from numerous other agencies.”

“Today, the jury’s verdicts affirmed what those agencies discovered in their dogged investigation — that Michael Allen Carbo Jr. raped and murdered Nancy Daugherty in the early morning hours of July 16, 1986,” it states. “The County Attorney’s Office is pleased with the courage and commitment to justice shown by the jury, despite the age of the case.”

The County Attorney’s Office offered its condolences to the family of Nancy Daugherty for their loss with the following statement,

“Ms. Daugherty was a wonderful woman who was taken far too soon.”

The prosecution called its first witness last Monday and rested its case on Friday. When the trial resumed on Monday the defense rested its case without calling a single witness.

Carbo, under oath, said he decided not to testify on his own behalf and that he had discussed his right not to testify with his legal counsel.

Judge Friday, in his instructions to the jury, talked about Carbo’s right not to testify under state and local law.

Jury deliberations began at 2:55 p.m. on Monday and wrapped up at about 5:30 p.m. Deliberations continued at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The court was called to order at 1 p.m. briefly to allow the jury to ask questions. After a short break jury deliberations continued until the verdict was reached.

John D. Schmid, an attorney representing Carbo, provided the following statement after the jury’s verdict came in.

“We’re disappointed with the jury’s verdict,” Schmid said. “Mr. Carbo is innocent and we plan to appeal.”

The jury’s decision comes after five days of testimony by witnesses called by the prosecution, before the defense rested its case Monday.

According to a story published in the Mesabi Tribune shortly after Carbo’s arrest in July 2020, investigators from the Chisholm Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement agencies worked on the then unsolved case for more than three decades. Together, they collected more than 100 DNA swabs from potential suspects. But no matches were found.

Then in January 2020, Chisholm Police Chief Vernon Manner and BCA agents sent the aged DNA samples of the unknown suspect to Parabon NanoLabs, a technology company in the state of Virginia which generated “a full unidentified male profile from a sperm cell fraction” they said matched DNA found beneath Daugherty’s fingernails when she fought the assailant. Investigators uploaded the profile to GEDmatch.com, a family history website to find relatives of the perpetrator so they could narrow down the search.

In June of 2020 Parabon NanoLabs contacted law enforcement “to advise that as a result of their analysis a lineage belonging to the suspect had been identified.”

That suspect was longtime Chisholm resident, Carbo Jr.

Police then set up surveillance at Lincoln Apartments in Chisholm, where Carbo Jr. was living and eventually retrieved a bag of garbage from a dumpster near there after seeing him put it in there and they took items from it and sent them to the BCA laboratory in St. Paul.

Three days later, on July 29, 2020, the state lab reported a match in DNA found on the items and the male profile. Later that day, law enforcement confronted Carbo at his home, swapped his mouth for a DNA sample and sent it down to the lab. “After testing, Carbo’s DNA profile was consistent with the DNA profile previously obtained from the sperm cell fractions from the forensic evidence collected from Nancy Daugherty’s body and evidence collected at the scene,” according to court filings.

Late that night, Manner announced that law enforcement arrested Carbo and were holding him in custody. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said it was the state’s first time using genetic genealogy to make an arrest.

He was initially charged with murder in the second-degree, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, but in April of this year, a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Carbo Jr., with two counts of first degree murder.

Carbo’s case is the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.

The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty in June to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.