Xander Bogaerts out of Boston Red Sox lineup Tuesday after fouling ball off shin; Kiké Hernández at shortstop in return from IL

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
Do Red Sox regret not trying harder to extend Rafael Devers earlier? Chaim Bloom responds
Rafael Devers is in line for a huge payday, and the Boston Red Sox are adamant that they want to keep him. Chaim Bloom on WEEI responded to the idea that they should have been more aggressive trying to extend him earlier in his career.
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
Yardbarker
Red Sox scratch Nathan Eovaldi from Thursday start with sore trapezius muscle; Josh Winckowski will face Pirates in his place
Nathan Eovaldi was scheduled to make his 19th start of the season for the Red Sox in Thursday’s series finale against the Pirates. That will no longer be the case. Following Boston’s 8-3 win over Pittsburgh at PNC Park on Wednesday night, manager Alex Cora told reporters (including The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham) that Eovaldi has been scratched from his start due to a sore trapezius muscle. Fellow right-hander Josh Winckowski will pitch in his place.
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
NBC Sports
Where Red Sox farm system ranks, per Baseball America
The Boston Red Sox farm system is on the rise, but how does it stack up against the rest of Major League Baseball?. According to Baseball America's midseason organization talent rankings, the Red Sox sit just outside the top 10 with the 11th best farm system in the league. They also ranked 11th on Baseball America's preseason list.
Yardbarker
Orioles look to get right against Red Sox
Now that the Baltimore Orioles have shown they can compete with some of the American League's top teams, they must demonstrate the ability to battle through rough stretches. The Orioles seem to be in one of those downward swings, so they will try to find the right remedies against the Boston Red Sox in a series opener Friday night at Baltimore.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Pirates' Keller exits against Red Sox with shoulder fatigue
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night after two innings because of right shoulder fatigue. The Red Sox scored four runs off Keller in the first inning and added an unearned run in the second to take...
Red Sox left-handed pitcher James Paxton (lat) has setback in rehab outing
Boston Red Sox left-hander James Paxton’s rehab outing in the Florida Complex League ended after two batters on Thursday when
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote pitching prospect Luis Perales to Low-A Salem
With Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Guerrero making the jump to High-A Greenville, the Red Sox have promoted pitching prospect Luis Perales from the Florida Complex League to Low-A Salem, according to SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield. Perales, 19, is currently regarded by SoxProspects.com as the No. 24 prospect in Boston’s farm...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Triston Casas walks it off for WooSox
Triston Casas came through in the clutch for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. The prized Boston Red Sox prospect stepped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, runners on first and second, and the game tied at 1-1. He drilled one off the right field wall to give the WooSox a walk-off victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Pirates take 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox
Boston Red Sox (59-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-72, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (5-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 5.93 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -194, Pirates +160; over/under...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0