Horoscope today, Wednesday August 17: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April

Your values chart is at the heart of the action, setting up a day when you can make valuable discoveries.

This could include cash waiting to be claimed, and precious old jewellery.

A love relationship starts to deliver.

You can make steady progress towards a dream job you assume could only be a hobby.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

You can be the zodiac’s most thoughtful achiever as the moon lights your birth chart.

Don’t rely on other people for ideas, decisions and action.

You can do it all for yourself.

The moon and Venus challenge in your chart can start to transform your love life in all the ways you have been secretly hoping for.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The heat of the sun adds energy to a spoken-word project that means a lot to the family or a group of friends.

Food and romance match up and you could first see the love of your life cooking your favourite meal.

Work-wise, avoid gossip and say only what you would be happy for others to overhear.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

If you are single, today can be when you meet someone you instinctively trust.

They have all the qualities you look for in a friend, including loyalty. The attraction is instant and mutual.

A last-minute push to complete a task leads to a rich discovery.

At home, there is a lucky blue ticket waiting to be checked.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

The position of Mars in your achievement chart gives you a quiet confidence that impresses even the most difficult-to-please people.

You can contribute some brilliant ideas to a special celebration the family is planning.

Single? You already know the voice, now you get to meet face to face. Wonderful.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Discovering you have a true gift for teaching others your skills ignites deep ambition.

Meanwhile, romance sets up a choice between a relationship based on friendship and fun, or one that seeks serious commitment.

Luck shines on door number 18, or when you see a picture of the perfect location.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

However challenging a time this may seem to start saving money, you have smart ideas for your finances.

As for love, you can attract someone amazing with one friendly smile. In a long-term love bond, you make the right moves at the right times.

Jupiter adds luck when you and loyal pals to enter a contest.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Your teamwork chart is moon and sun-powered, so you can get co-operation even from reluctant people.

The most ambitious and imaginative of your future plans can be winners.

But however busy you get, a partner needs your time, too.

Single? Potential new passion has your favourite name.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Self-belief is building and you can shine when you discuss the causes you care about.

When it comes to romance, just giving a partnership enough time can work better than any complicated game plan.

If you are free to find new love, then an Aries who is new to the neighbourhood could be your perfect match.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Instead of having mixed feelings about ongoing events, you are ready to enjoy them and help others do the same.

A job that looks dull at first has some intriguing extras that make it a perfect fit for you.

There can be surprises in your love life when “G”, who you once almost disliked, now seems irresistible.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

The warmth of Venus shines on your chart of marriage.

Decisions that have been tricky to make are now much simpler and family finances are easier to understand.

Work plans, however unusual at first glance, can turn out to be winners when you team up with a friend who looks a lot like you.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Making the switch from gentle persuasion to talking with enthusiasm about your ideas can win the backing you need for a career change.

Open a mystery message in private as it may be from a secret admirer.

Mars highlights star quality at the heart of a family, linked to singing.

Yes, this can involve you.

