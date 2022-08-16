ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCSD gets good grades on Coral Academy

By Pat Hickey
"Memo from the Middle" is an opinion column written by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey, a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016, past member of the State Board of Education and former director of the Charter School Association of Nevada.

Want some good advice? It comes from someone special who transcended the hard parts of her own youth by getting a great education. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has noted , “Success is its own reward.” The jurist is a product of school choice. Her parents scrimped and saved to send her to a parochial school in the Bronx, where she became class valedictorian and earned a full ride to Princeton. The rest as they say, is history.

Success is its own reward. And the Washoe County School District should get a good grade for rewarding one of its own charter schools. I’m talking about Coral Academy of Science, a district-sponsored public charter school that is WCSD’s academically top-ranked high school along with its highly rated middle and elementary schools that feature smaller class sizes and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education programs. Coral Academy is hoping to open a new K-5 elementary school in Northwest Reno in the old 24 Hour Fitness site.

That is, assuming WCSD trustees approve the school’s plan for expansion.

Failure to approve the growth of one of WCSD’s premier charter schools will only cause them and other charters to move away from the district and into the hands of state-sponsored schools. Better for the district to support one of its own, which has been a WCSD charter school for the past 22 years.

After all, public charter schools were the brainchild of reform-minded parents and teachers. It was the late Albert Shanker, president of the American Federation of Teachers, who had compared public schools to the 20th-century American auto industry, "thinking quality didn’t matter because it had a largely captive audience for its products.” Witness the growth of hybrids, Teslas and public charter schools as evidence of how innovation can change an industry as large as the car market, or as cumbersome as a big school district. Shanker, who supported the creation of district-sponsored public charters schools as an alternative, said , “It’s time to admit that public education operates like a planned economy, a bureaucratic system in which everybody’s role is spelled out in advance and there are few incentives for innovation.”

Noted reformers tend to agree. Take for instance, the most watched speaker in TED Talks history, Sir Ken Robinson. His “Do Schools Kill Creativity?” has been viewed online more than 70 million times and seen by an estimated 380 million people in 160 countries. The crux? “Education reform is of no use anymore because it’s simply repairing a broken system that has to be transformed into something better.” Charter schools are a proven example of that transforming process.

WCSD Trustee Adam Mayberry is a supporter of Coral Academy being awarded permission to grow and expand, saying, “School choice is critically important to a lot of families and students. Charter schools provide an alternative to parents when it comes to public education.” Mayberry added, “I’ve always been a strong advocate of public charter schools because of the diversity of options they provide.”

As a former Nevada lawmaker, I’m proud to have been a part of bipartisan legislation that enabled Nevadans to apply and form their own public charter schools in 1997. As Assembly minority leader, I was supportive of Governor Brian Sandoval’s increase in school funding along with innovative school reforms that included public charter schools as a piece of the challenging puzzle in attempting to improve Nevada’s education system. As a member of the State Board of Education, I witnessed the growth of charters schools statewide in response to parents and students desires of finding their own unique pathways to success.

WCSD administrators, teachers and trustees are to be applauded for recent test score improvements during COVID when the school board made the difficult (but right) call of keeping Washoe schools open. They can make the right call again by supporting a member of their own family of high-achieving schools, Coral Academy of Science, to expand.

As Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute at Stanford Thomas Sowell has writte n, “Schools exist … not only for children whose education can be the one clear chance for a better life, but also for a whole society that needs productive members.”

As Justice Sotomayor showed, “success is its own reward.” Empowering successful school models will also be rewarded by the support of Washoe County parents, their students and the voters.

