Pueblo County, CO

KRDO

On and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field close in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident. The on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field are closed, according to PPD. They are asking drivers to avoid the area but say that I-25 is still open. Article Topic Follows:...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community. The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.
LA JUNTA, CO
KKTV

Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

El Paso County teen reported missing again

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo West High School threat deemed fake; school off lockdown status

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (9:45 a.m.): The district says it has confirmed the threat is not credible. The school has resumed normal operations. PREVIOUS (7 a.m.): Pueblo West High School is under a security status Thursday morning while authorities investigate a potential threat. The high school posted to...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Pride festival happening this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance (SCEA) will be hosting its annual Pueblo LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Sunday, August 21. The event will be held at Mineral Palace Park with the Pride parade starting at 10:30 a.m. festivities will continue from 11:00 a.m. till 4 p.m. with an opening ceremony, including a proclamation […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a truck Monday morning while riding his motorcycle in the Old North End. The other driver fled the scene and now the motorcyclist's family is looking for tips from the community to bring that person The post Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they cannot release additional information related to how two adults died inside a Black Forest home Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported they were investigating "a disturbance involving a shooting" in the 15000 block of The post Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

