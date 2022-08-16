Read full article on original website
On and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field close in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic accident. The on and off ramps of Exit 98A by Runyon Field are closed, according to PPD. They are asking drivers to avoid the area but say that I-25 is still open. Article Topic Follows:...
Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community. The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.
Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
Motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a motorcyclist died after hitting a parked car. The fatal crash happened Thursday morning at about 7:12. According to police, the rider “failed to navigate” a right turn in the 1100 block of Old Dutch Mill Road. The area is on the north side of the city just south of Garden of the Gods Road between I-25 and Centennial Boulevard. The motorcyclist then hit a parked car and died at the scene.
Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo West High School begins day on external lockdown due to second threat this week
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo West High School began the day Thursday on external lockdown. A message from the school said, "sheriff's deputies and district administrators are in place while the threat is being investigated." No other Pueblo West schools are impacted by this situation. At approximately 7:45 a.m.,...
2nd bank robbery in 3 days reported in northwest Colorado Springs
DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in three days, a crook robbed a bank in broad daylight in northwest Colorado Springs. Like the crime reported Monday, the bank hit Wednesday is located along Garden of the Gods Road. Police have not released the name of the bank, just that it was located in the 1300 block. Monday’s robbery happened at the U.S. Bank just down the street in the 1100 block.
Man arrested after woman found dead in El Paso County
A 62-year-old man has been arrested for First Degree Murder after Fountain Police Department found a woman dead in the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road.
Power outage in northern Colorado Springs affecting nearly 800 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working on a power outage in northern Colorado Springs. The outage started at 4 p.m. and is expected to be fixed by 8 p.m. according to the CSU website. KRDO has received reports that the traffic lights are out in...
$58M orthopedic center with the ability to perform 5K surgeries a year set to open in Colorado
Parkview Health System is opening an $85 million, 58,000-square-foot orthopedic center in Pueblo West, Colo., that can perform between 4,000 and 5,000 orthopedic surgeries every year, according to an Aug. 17 report from The Pueblo Chieftain. The center is ready to open and has its first three surgeries scheduled for...
El Paso County teen reported missing again
FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
N. Nevada Avenue from Kiowa Street to Pikes Peak Avenue is scheduled to be closed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be working on electric infrastructure downtown. For the safety of electric crews and the public, both southbound lanes on N. Nevada Avenue from Kiowa Street to Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed. CSU says that the closure will begin around...
Pueblo West High School threat deemed fake; school off lockdown status
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (9:45 a.m.): The district says it has confirmed the threat is not credible. The school has resumed normal operations. PREVIOUS (7 a.m.): Pueblo West High School is under a security status Thursday morning while authorities investigate a potential threat. The high school posted to...
Three Pueblo South High School students were robbed at gunpoint
Pueblo Police are looking for three suspects that robbed three Pueblo teens on their way home from school.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 15, 2022, Fountain Police Department officers were dispatched for a reported overdose. Officers arrived on the scene and found a deceased adult female. After learning that the address was in the jurisdiction of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), deputies arrived...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in deadly Security-Widefield shooting identified
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the name of the second deputy involved in a deadly shooting that left two people and the suspect dead. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the EPCSO received a 911 call transferred from Fort Carson...
Pueblo Pride festival happening this weekend
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Equality Alliance (SCEA) will be hosting its annual Pueblo LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Sunday, August 21. The event will be held at Mineral Palace Park with the Pride parade starting at 10:30 a.m. festivities will continue from 11:00 a.m. till 4 p.m. with an opening ceremony, including a proclamation […]
Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a truck Monday morning while riding his motorcycle in the Old North End. The other driver fled the scene and now the motorcyclist's family is looking for tips from the community to bring that person The post Family begs for tips after hit-and-run crash leaves motorcyclist on life support appeared first on KRDO.
Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they cannot release additional information related to how two adults died inside a Black Forest home Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported they were investigating "a disturbance involving a shooting" in the 15000 block of The post Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home appeared first on KRDO.
