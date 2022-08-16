ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC

By James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfI0D_0hJlWpkH00

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict.

The first of the two fatal incidents happened around 8 a.m. Saturday. That’s when a 28-inch thick London plane tree lost a branch in the P.O. Reinaldo Salgado Playground in Brooklyn.

The branch fell from a height about three-and-a-half stories above the ground and onto a 35-year-old man who was sitting on a park bench below.

Hallman Bates lives across the street from the playground, which also has a large seating area for adults.

“Shocked,” he said, about learning what had happened. “I was shocked.”

Bates is a regular at the park, and said that on a few occasions in the past, he’d seen the man who ended up losing his life.

“Trees fall, but never fallen on nobody that I know of,” Bates said. “When that happened, it really scared me.”

Roman Valencia, another nearby resident, said that he saw police and Parks Department rangers working the scene over the weekend. The randomness of the tragedy unnerved him.

“I always sit down in here every day,” he said, pointing to the park bench where the man lost his life. “So I thank God. I feel sorry for that person, but [it] could be me, too.”

The man died at Kings County Hospital on Saturday night.

A day-and-a-half later, on Monday afternoon, a woman who police identified as Donna Douglas, 59, died when a large tree that was planted next to the swimming pool at her high-rise complex in the Bronx toppled over into the pool . She was swimming laps in the pool at the time.

An eyewitness, who gave only his first name, Matt, described what he’d seen in the starkest of terms.

“Freaky,” he said. “Freaky.”

Reactions like that to the recent deaths — as well as the critical injury of a 72-year-old woman who had also been swimming when the tree fell — have led to calls for closer scrutiny of trees.

“To determine whether they should be pruned, trimmed, treated,” said Matt, the eyewitness to Monday’s fatal tree fall.

It was on private property, which means that the building at which the tragedy happened is responsible for the tree and for what happened.

Most of the 5.2 million trees in the city, however, are on public land, in parks, and planted in tree pits between streets and sidewalks.

The NYC Parks Department is responsible for those trees. The department said in a comment on Tuesday afternoon:

“We take the safety of New Yorkers seriously, and our trained expert foresters work diligently year-round to care for trees in our parks and along the city’s streets. We utilize state-of-the-art methodology and a robust risk inspection protocol to determine tree health.”

The city has what it calls a tree service request system. By visiting its website , anyone can alert the city about damaged, dead or otherwise dangerous trees or branches. A call to 311 will also connect any caller to the tree service request system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Uber driver lauded for helping tenant escape Bed-Stuy building fire

NEW YORK -- An Uber driver is being called a hero after helping people escape a building fire, all while his passenger waited in the car.It was a split-second decision, driver Fritz Sam said, to stop his cab and run into a burning brownstone at 489 Classon Ave. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn."When I thought that there might me someone inside that building, there was something in me that couldn't hold back and I just had to go inside," Sam told CBS2's Thalia Perez on Thursday.Jemma Wei said she was Sam's passenger and was headed to LaGuardia Airport to...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Four Bronx NYCHA playgrounds fixed: Monica Makes It Happen

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Back in April, some Bronx parents showed us how their playgrounds were falling apart and locked.  They wanted them fixed before the summer so their children could play and without getting hurt. Tanya Pedler, the tenant president of the Morrisania Air Rights houses in the Bronx, said after PIX11 News’ story […]
BRONX, NY
politicsny.com

‘He was only 30’: Family and friends gather to mourn Danny Vidal, ‘deliverista’ killed in Brooklyn

Family, friends and city officials came together last week for a vigil in memory of Danny Vidal, a delivery worker who died after being run over by a driver in Bushwick. Vidal, 30, was starting his morning driving down Morgan Avenue on Aug. 4 when police say he fell off his scooter in the bike lane, and a truck turning left from Meadow Street subsequently ran over him. Vidal, a member of local organizing group for delivery workers Los Deliveristas Unidos, was pronounced dead upon arriving at Elmhurst Hospital.
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Douglas
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable

NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Swimming#Police#Accident#Bedford Stuyvesant#Parks Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York YIMBY

The Arch Launches Leasing at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Leasing has launched for The Arch, a 16-story residential building at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Brooklyn-based BFC Partners, the structure yields 323 rental units in studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The façade comprises a mix of light and dark gray...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New York City begins removing abandoned outdoor dining structures

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is cracking down on abandoned and dilapidated outdoor dining structures. As city leaders work toward making outdoor dining a permanent fixture in New York City, a new initiative is underway to remove outdoor dining structures that were left behind when restaurants shut down. The city completed an initial […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man allegedly pepper sprays kids in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia. He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Firefighter badly hurt battling fire on Staten Island released from hospital

NEW YORK -- A firefighter badly hurt battling a house fire late last week on Staten Island was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning.Fellow firefighters and first responders said it's amazing to see a firefighter who risked his life to save others recover and get to go home, and they made sure to show him how much his bravery is appreciated, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.Firefighter Dominic Ventolora was met with cheers as he was wheeled out of Staten Island University Hospital. He then stood to thank and hug his doctors, nurses and fellow firefighters for saving his life."Really happy...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy