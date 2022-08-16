Read full article on original website
WIBW
Gov. Kelly appoints three members to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents on Tuesday. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations
Kansas State University working to raise $75 million from private donors to land $25 million state grant to boost agriculture research and innovation. The post Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas Treasurer
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand. State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with...
KWCH.com
Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas. As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020. “The economy...
WIBW
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
classiccountry1070.com
Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage
Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with large margin?
Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights.
Vote totals are updated in the 68th District House race
Vote canvasses have been completed in the 68th District Kansas House Republican primary election race. Nate Butler, Junction City, had 1,369 votes and John Seibel, Burdick 1,133 votes. Election results are not final until they are certified by the State Board of Canvassers on Sept. 1. Portions of Geary, Riley...
Schmidt’s campaign pivots to denounce governor’s record on Kansas public education
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt says K-12 students suffered academically and with mental health issues under Gov. Laura Kelly's leadership. The post Schmidt’s campaign pivots to denounce governor’s record on Kansas public education appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Abortion Supporters Race to Keep Up With Surging Demand, Donations
The term is invoked when a state criminalizes abortion, triggered either by the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, or through new restrictions passed by a conservative legislature now that the issue is governed state by state. The result is an ever-shifting checkerboard of abortion...
KWCH.com
Expert: 'Basically zero' chance recount changes Kansas election
Nine Kansas counties moving forward with recount of constitutional amendment vote. Two weeks after the constitutional amendment question concerning abortion rights failed in the Kansas primary, votes are being recounted in nine counties. Johnson County prepares for recount. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Johnson County Election Commissioner said they needed...
A year ago, I started a journey as Kansas Reflector opinion editor. Here’s what I’ve learned.
A year ago Tuesday, I came aboard the good ship Kansas Reflector as opinion editor. While my first column on the job promised big goals and lofty aspirations, I’ll admit that doubts lingered in the cobwebbed recesses of my mind. Would the work make a difference? Would readers pay attention? Would they and I find […] The post A year ago, I started a journey as Kansas Reflector opinion editor. Here’s what I’ve learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Value Them Both recount is an ‘Animal House’ moment for Kansas politics | Opinion
Why would pro-life Kansans want to relive the biggest defeat they’ve ever had?
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
Wichita Eagle
‘It’s over with.’ Abortion recount hampers Kansas Republicans’ pivot to general election
Kansas Republicans have spent the past two weeks trying to move on. The landslide Aug. 2 vote preserving abortion rights in the state constitution was a stunning defeat for many anti-abortion Republicans. GOP candidates up and down the ballot quickly pivoted to the Nov. 8 general election. Rather than continuing...
