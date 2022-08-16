Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police investigating shooting at Walnut Hills Wendy's
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on William Howard Taft Road near the intersection with Melrose Avenue just before 7 p.m. Authorities say two employees were shot...
WKRC
Police: Driver falls 35 feet running from crash scene in Kenton County
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WKRC) - A man suspected of causing a crash in Crescent Springs was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter not for injuries sustained in the crash but for injuries he received while allegedly running from the scene. Villa Hills Police say Nicholas Seissiger was headed west...
WKRC
Coroner identifies motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a crash in Colerain Township Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane when a truck and motorcycle collided. The motorcycle rider was killed. On Thursday, the Hamilton County Coroner identified him as 18-year-old Gary...
WKRC
Man shot to death in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Covington Thursday night. Police were called to the scene near the bridge on W 15th Street around 9 p.m. They found a man in his 60s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
WKRC
Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
WKRC
OTR mass shooting suspects held on higher bonds, 1 faces additional charges
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the two men charged in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine faces new charges Thursday. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Jarvis Barnes on seven counts of discharging a firearm on or near probited premises. The indictment mentions Jarvis allegedly firing shots over the road, creating...
WKRC
Police arrest man accused of stealing gun from Cheviot store
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a local gun store. Dwayne Johnson faces charges in connection with the theft at Arms & Accessories in Cheviot. He is from Dayton, Ohio. Two men and a woman walked into the store earlier in August. Court...
WKRC
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Westwood over the weekend. Shawn Carter was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Andre Dockery. Officers say they were called to Queen City Avenue near LaFeuille around 5 a.m. Saturday. They found Dockery stabbed in the chest.
WKRC
84 pounds of pot, thousands of dollars and a gun seized during drug investigation
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A drug investigation nets, pot, cash, a weapon and three arrests. A regional drug task force seized 84 pounds of marijuana at three locations. The Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce served two search warrants: one on Marlou Drive in Hamilton and the other on Rutherford Court in Colerain Township.
WKRC
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive facing federal drug charges in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted on federal drug charges. Butler County deputies arrested Shawn Lattimore in April after a search warrant was served at his Middletown home. Investigators said they found 340 grams of meth, three pounds of fentanyl worth about $160,000 and...
WKRC
Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
WKRC
2 displaced after fire in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
WKRC
Indiana man sentenced to 25 years for dealing the drugs that led to two fatal overdoses
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A judge sentenced a Brookville man to 25 years in prison for selling drugs to two men who overdosed and died. Seth Donohue, 25, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. Garrett Johnson, 23, died on August...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
WKRC
Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
WKRC
West Clermont Schools start the year with new principals, schools resource officer
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The West Clermont School District welcomed back about 8,400 students today for the 2022-2023 school year. The district added two new principals at the middle school and high school. In addition, they added a new school resource officer who will be responsible for the district’s elementary schools.
WKRC
Judge rules in Warren County father's request to get out of prison early for son's death
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A man spending seven years in prison for his role in his young son's scalding death asked a judge to get out early. The Warren County judge who sentenced Robert Ritchie heard arguments Tuesday on Robert’s request. Fear and sadness was written all over...
WKRC
Family of teen who died in crash will donate his organs in his honor
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A local student would have started his senior year at Simon Kenton High School Wednesday, but tragically died in a car accident. His mother said his legacy will live on through organ donation. It's the news a mother never wants to hear:. "All we had heard...
WKRC
Boone County Schools welcomes students back for 2022-2023
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - About 20,000 students are heading back to Boone County Schools Thursday morning for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Matthew Turner says the staff is excited to get started on another school year. “We're just excited to have our kids come back...
WKRC
Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
