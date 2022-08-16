ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

WKRC

Police investigating shooting at Walnut Hills Wendy's

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on William Howard Taft Road near the intersection with Melrose Avenue just before 7 p.m. Authorities say two employees were shot...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot to death in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Covington Thursday night. Police were called to the scene near the bridge on W 15th Street around 9 p.m. They found a man in his 60s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

OTR mass shooting suspects held on higher bonds, 1 faces additional charges

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the two men charged in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine faces new charges Thursday. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Jarvis Barnes on seven counts of discharging a firearm on or near probited premises. The indictment mentions Jarvis allegedly firing shots over the road, creating...
WKRC

Police arrest man accused of stealing gun from Cheviot store

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a local gun store. Dwayne Johnson faces charges in connection with the theft at Arms & Accessories in Cheviot. He is from Dayton, Ohio. Two men and a woman walked into the store earlier in August. Court...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Westwood over the weekend. Shawn Carter was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Andre Dockery. Officers say they were called to Queen City Avenue near LaFeuille around 5 a.m. Saturday. They found Dockery stabbed in the chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 displaced after fire in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Boone County Schools welcomes students back for 2022-2023

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - About 20,000 students are heading back to Boone County Schools Thursday morning for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Matthew Turner says the staff is excited to get started on another school year. “We're just excited to have our kids come back...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
CINCINNATI, OH

