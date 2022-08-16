ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 8, Rays 7: Josh Donaldson’s signature moment

Josh Donaldson hit a walk off grand slam to beat the Rays in the tenth inning. The Yankees win, 8-7. The win probability chart resembles a roller coaster that would likely be illegal to build. Baseball is fun again. It is the most improbable outcome. We sat through an hour-long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees manager Aaron Boone fires back at fans chanting: ‘Fire Boone’

Playing or coaching for the New York Yankees draws plenty of negative attention when the team is performing poorly. The Bombers have been going through a rough patch after the All-Star break but finally got back into the win column thanks to a walk-off Grand Slam courtesy of Josh Donaldson on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker

Red Sox bench coach Will Venable in running for Rangers' manager search

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Blaming the Cleveland Guardians for baseballs failings is a sad tactic

The Cleveland Guardians obviously won the Francisco Lindor trade. The Cleveland Guardians made the right call trading Francisco Lindor when they did. He’s over-paid, under-performing and the team got two fantastic players for him that are contributing to their current success. Yet, you can always tell someone who’s new to the conversation when they start talking about Lindor like he wasn’t actively taking games off and being lazy.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Alex Cora, JD Martinez get real on Red Sox’ rough home run shortage

The Boston Red Sox are experiencing some major power shortages in the last few games. No, it’s not related to electricity; it’s more related to their lack of home run power. The team’s offense has lacked a lot of long balls, ranking only 19th in the league. Their style of offense has been hit-or-miss, and it’s been missing more than hitting lately.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe responds to Dennis Eckersley's criticism of Pirates

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley’s critical comments about the Pittsburgh Pirates did not go down well with at least one member of the team. Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe responded after Eckersley said on Tuesday’s NESN broadcast that the Pittsburgh roster was “ridiculous” and a “hodgepodge of nothingness.” Crowe called Eckersley’s comments “crappy and bush league” and questioned why a former player of Eckersley’s stature was coming after them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
