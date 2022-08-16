McNary enters Year 1 of Connor Astley era, which the new coach vows will be a long tenure

By Bob Lundeberg

SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the McNary Celtics of the Class 6A Central/Southwest Valley Conference.

HEAD COACH

Connor Astley, first season

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 7-4 overall, 3-3 in Mountain Valley (lost in second round)

2021 (spring): 3-3 overall, 0-3 in Mountain Valley

2019: 4-6 overall, 4-0 in Mountain Valley (lost in first round)

2018: 4-6 overall, 4-0 in Mountain Valley (lost in first round)

ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS DEPARTED

QB/DB Tyler Copeland, offensive player of the year, honorable mention defense

WR/LB Braiden Copeland, first team offense and defense

DL Rudy Garcia, first team

WR/DB Gunner Smedema, first team defense, second team offense

RB/DB Zane Aicher, first team defense, second team offense

C Jeremiah Ratliff, second team

OL Isaac Scroggins, second team

OL Aldo Villalvazo second team

K Logan Ready, second team

LB Jake Paton, second team

DB Sage Allen, honorable mention

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hunter Ruberto, sr., RB/LB

A three-sport athlete who also excels at wrestling and lacrosse, Ruberto is a leader for the Celtics at middle linebacker. The senior also will play some running back this fall. “Hunter is someone the players really look up to; they admire him,” Astley said. “He has good connections through and through and is very relatable to everyone.”

Ben Allen, jr., WR/LB

Allen is slated to play strongside linebacker and slot receiver during his junior season. A standout catcher for McNary’s baseball team, Allen is a good all-around athlete. “He is what I call a silent leader,” Astley said. “He leads by example and is going to make sure you’re doing the right thing when no one else is looking.”

Jake Allen, jr., RB/DB

Ben’s twin brother, Jake will be one of McNary’s main ball-carriers and will get plenty of time at safety. He also plays baseball and is an “energy guy,” Astley said. “He is going to step on the field and give it everything he’s got,” Astley added. “When you watch Jake, you know he’s emptying the tank on every single play.”

Jesse Dyer, jr., WR/DB

Much like Jake Allen, Dyer is a spark plug who lifts the players around him. The junior will be in the mix at slot receiver and cornerback this season. “He has a great connection with the senior and junior classes,” Astley said. “And he’s kind of got that ‘it’ factor. When people look at him, they just go, ‘Wow, that’s a player.’”

Jackson Alt, sr., QB/DB

Alt is an intelligent football player who is in the mix to win the starting quarterback job. Astley said Alt is also getting some reps at free safety. “Jackson does exactly what you ask, and he can read a defense as well as some of our coaches,” Astley said. “He’s got great leadership qualities and can really bring a lot of people to his side.”

Gage Smedema, jr., QB/WR/DB

Smedema is an electric athlete who could get time at multiple positions on offense, including quarterback. He also will be vying for snaps at cornerback. “Gage is probably one of the most explosive and quick-footed athletes that you’ll see out on the football field,” Astley said. “Like Jesse, he’s got that ‘it’ factor.”

OUTLOOK

At the beginning of the summer, Astley was looking forward to another season of coordinating McNary’s offense.

His plans changed when head coach Jeff Auvinen resigned in early July . Astley, a 2013 Sprague graduate, applied for the job and received the promotion 11 days after Auvinen’s public announcement .

“This is something I’ve wanted for a long time, even before I ever became a coach,” said Astley, who is entering his fifth year teaching at McNary. “Football was always something that was special to me, and I wanted to continue to pass on the legacies of the coaches who have coached me and give back to the game I love.”

Astley will have his work cut out for him this fall as 11 all-conference performers have moved on, including Mountain Valley Conference offensive player of the year Tyler Copeland. Tyler’s younger brother, Braiden, transferred to West Salem after making first-team all-conference on both sides of the ball as a junior.

“It’s definitely hard to fill the leadership void that was left by the last senior class,” Astley said. “But I believe guys like Hunter Ruberto, Ben Allen, Jake Allen and Jesse Dyer can step up and be the leaders for this upcoming season. They are all tremendous athletes and are even better people, and I really think they are going to be the guys that get this team moving in the direction we want to go.”

From an offensive perspective, Astley said little will change this season. New offensive coordinator Kyle McGrath and Astley are the creators of McNary’s spread attack.

The Celtics could be a bit of a work in progress on defense, but Astley is confident in the team’s ability to be competitive.

“I think there is a lot of room for growth on our team and in our program,” Astley said. “I think we will lean on the leaders I listed to lead the charge when we go against some of the tougher teams we will face.”

COACH SAID

“For me, I’m going to be here a long time. I see myself being at McNary for years to come. I want my kids to go to McNary, I want to give the community my all, and I want them to reciprocate that as well. The community relationship is key.” — Connor Astley

