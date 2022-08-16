ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Notes from the trail: Broken machines, sign waving, and The New Yorker’s opus on Sarah Palin

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
With the primary and special general election now just hours from ending, there has been an exhausting amount of activity in political circles. Candidates who are not in the statewide races have had a hard time getting their messages heard, with all the noise about the congressional and senatorial races.

In many parts of the state, voters found no lines and little drama a the polls. Everything was going smoothly.

Coming in hot: In Wasilla, sign-wavers were at it early this morning. One supporter of Nick Begich for Congress brought a homemade sign that said, “Where’s Sarah?” Someone alerted Sarah Palin, who lives nearby, and she showed up and stood right next to the sign, waving her Sarah for Alaska sign just long enough to shoot a short TikTok video to the rap song, “Coming in Hot.” That was posted on Facebook and TikTok.

Voting tabulators break down: In at least four locations, the tabulator machines jammed and people were having to use the emergency slot in the Dominion machines. Those ballots go into a separate compartment and are run through the tabulator after the polls close. The locations with broken tabulators were in Sterling, Kincaid, Girdwood, Campbell Creek, and Oceanview. Election workers assure MRAK that this is a normal occurrence and everything is fine as far as ballot custody.

New Yorker asks if this is Sarah’s last frontier: Writer Antonia Hitchens came up to Alaska and spoke to a lot of people, and gathered a lot of opinions about Sarah Palin, many of them unfavorable. Read the story at this link.

Must Read Alaska Live: Starting at 8 pm, Must Read Alaska will have a host of guests on our Facebook channel, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, congressional candidate Nick Begich, House candidate Jamie Allard, Senate candidate Tuckerman Babcock, and Americans for Prosperity State Director Bernadette Wilson.

Must Read Alaska

Love fest: Palin tells Peltola she’ll vote for her

Democrat Mary Peltola, the dark horse candidate who got just 10.1% of the vote in the special election primary, is now the candidate to beat for filling out Congressman Don Young’s term. The term ends in January and meanwhile, there’s another election underway for the two-year seat, and voters are going to get to decide again who is their congressional representative.
ALASKA STATE
midnightsunak.com

Peltola, Palin lead in the special election. Winner to be decided at RCV count on Aug. 31

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
HOONAH, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report August 18, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report:. Robert Woolsey reports from KCAW on a ruling against the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding troll caught chinook salmon. And KDLL’s Sabine Poux adds to the saga of Cook Inlet setnetters.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Elections take shape, though final results still a ways away

Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska voters cast ballots in special House election in state’s first ranked choice contest

Alaska voters on Tuesday completed an experiment that has drawn national attention – a ranked choice election for the person who will fill out the U.S. House term of the late Don Young. The special election to choose the person who will fill the remaining four months of Young’s term came down to three candidates […] The post Alaska voters cast ballots in special House election in state’s first ranked choice contest appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
midnightsunak.com

What to know about Alaska’s consequential low-stakes election

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: International news outlets salivating over Sarah Palin’s celebrity, campaign

The national and international media has been busy writing about Alaska politics, and mostly about Sarah Palin, Alaska’s former governor and would-be congresswoman. The New Yorker Magazine has a story coming out on Monday that runs 13,000 words, much of them about Palin’s celebrity run. Clearly Palin still sells newspapers, and reporters have been sent from around the globe to cover her race against Nick Begich III, the Republican Party candidate, and Mary Peltola, the Democrat.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Inspired by Late Congressman Young, Yamaha Expands Technical Training in Alaska

SOLDOTNA, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) signed a Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement under Yamaha’s Technical School Partnership Program. This Agreement will establish a comprehensive Yamaha marine technical training program throughout the state, specifically in remote regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005324/en/ Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) signed a new Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement that will establish a comprehensive Yamaha marine technical training program throughout the state, specifically in remote regions. (Left to Right) Pat Pitney, President, University of Alaska, Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (Photo: Business Wire)
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Murkowski leads, Tshibaka close behind for Senate

Kelly Tshibaka trails Sen. Lisa Murkowski, but not by very much, in the race for U.S. Senate. The leading challenger to Murkowski did surprisingly well on Tuesday, posing a real challenge to Alaska’s senior senator. With 277 of 402 precincts reporting, and 142,051 votes so far, the current standing is:
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

National Park Service Names Deputy Regional Director for Alaska

The National Park Service (NPS) selected David Alberg as Deputy Regional Director for Alaska. Alberg is currently the head of the resource management and compliance division at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and Arizona and has been serving as Alaska’s acting deputy regional director for the last two months. Alberg begins his permanent assignment in October.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: When will schools return to normal?

If the word “normal” seems overused these days, you aren’t imagining it. Everyone wants to get back to normal. Especially in our local schools. But that’s easier said than done. My perception of normal no doubt differs significantly from students in our schools. Student viewpoints will...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries

Alaska Constitution Party candidate Kieran Brown is expected to be the only candidate eliminated by Tuesday’s primary elections for the Alaska Legislature, which include 59 different elections and almost 200 candidates. Alaska’s new top-four primary system means up to four candidates may advance to the Nov. 8 general election in each legislative race, and Brown […] The post Fairbanks man is lone candidate eliminated in Alaska’s legislative primaries appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

‘In terms of the budget we’re in a dire situation’: Anchorage schools begin with a rocky start

On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson vetoed a portion of the Anchorage Assembly’s plans spending plan using the American Rescue Plan Action (ARPA) Funds. Alaska State Troopers finally received funding needed to purchase body worn cameras, which will soon be issued as standard equipment for all troopers and wildlife officers throughout the state. This multi-million dollar purchase has been years in the making and has been at the center of controversy for those who feel troopers should have been equipped with body cameras long ago.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Migrants to Alaska staying shorter

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Looking at who, where, and for how long newcomers stay in Alaska was the topic of an article in the August edition of Alaska Economic Trends. Department of Labor Demographer David Howell wrote the article titled "Movers aren't staying as long." Howell said the number of...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

