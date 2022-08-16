Notes from the trail: Broken machines, sign waving, and The New Yorker’s opus on Sarah Palin

With the primary and special general election now just hours from ending, there has been an exhausting amount of activity in political circles. Candidates who are not in the statewide races have had a hard time getting their messages heard, with all the noise about the congressional and senatorial races.

In many parts of the state, voters found no lines and little drama a the polls. Everything was going smoothly.

Coming in hot: In Wasilla, sign-wavers were at it early this morning. One supporter of Nick Begich for Congress brought a homemade sign that said, “Where’s Sarah?” Someone alerted Sarah Palin, who lives nearby, and she showed up and stood right next to the sign, waving her Sarah for Alaska sign just long enough to shoot a short TikTok video to the rap song, “Coming in Hot.” That was posted on Facebook and TikTok.

Voting tabulators break down: In at least four locations, the tabulator machines jammed and people were having to use the emergency slot in the Dominion machines. Those ballots go into a separate compartment and are run through the tabulator after the polls close. The locations with broken tabulators were in Sterling, Kincaid, Girdwood, Campbell Creek, and Oceanview. Election workers assure MRAK that this is a normal occurrence and everything is fine as far as ballot custody.

New Yorker asks if this is Sarah’s last frontier: Writer Antonia Hitchens came up to Alaska and spoke to a lot of people, and gathered a lot of opinions about Sarah Palin, many of them unfavorable. Read the story at this link.

