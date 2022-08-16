ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police

Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez (left) and Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II (right) Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police (left); York County Prison (right)

Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer.

Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.

Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, of York, has been arrested in connection with Bermudez-Melendez's death on Tuesday, August 2022, according to an updated release by the state police.

Investigators "determined Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York City and his body was transported and discarded in a wooded area along Holtwood Road in Lancaster County," as stated in the release.

Bermudez-Melendez's death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police.

Rivera-Rivera II has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse, according to court documents.

He has been held in the York County Prison after being denied bail, his court docket shows.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Joel N. Toluba at 9 a.m. on August 29, court records detail.

abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting suspect wanted for attempted homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Police are looking for the suspect in a downtown Harrisburg shooting last weekend. Police say Antonio Hill Jr. is wanted for criminal attempted homicide and multiple firearm and drug charges. Police say the shooting happened on August 7 around 2 a.m. in the city’s downtown area.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Hit-and-Run suspect identity sought, police say

Cumberland County, PA — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a man they say hit an occupied parked car and drove off. According to police, it happened around 10:40 PM on August 3, on the 100 block of North Hanover Street. The man in the picture got into...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
