Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
On Milwaukee
Meet the Milwaukee bands that are playing the Colectivo Back Room this Saturday
The Colectivo Back Room is a staple gig space in the Milwaukee music realm, hosting a ton of up-and-coming names from all over the place in a uniquely intimate setting. This weekend, its focus lands on several bands that call the city home. Social Cig, Bug Moment and Scam Likely – all Milwaukee born and raised – are playing a sold-out show at the venue this Saturday, Aug. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
On Milwaukee
It's time to show up for 1700 Pull Up, slated to open in the former Tandem
The signs which once marked The Tandem restaurant at 1848 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. are officially down. And the plans for the restaurant’s predecessor, 1700 Pull Up, are moving forward. But 2022 is a tough time to open a restaurant. Costs are high, staffing is tough, and even...
On Milwaukee
Pabst Theater seat sale benefits MADACC and Artworks for Milwaukee
On July 27, The Pabst Theater Group installed new seats on the first floor of the 1895 Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. The seats that were removed are now being sold online at pabstchairsforcharity.com. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center (MADACC) and Artworks for Milwaukee, which organizes paid arts internships for Milwaukee high school students.
On Milwaukee
Join the OnMilwaukee Squad to secure a spot on "Tavern Tours"
The OnMilwaukee Squad launched earlier this year to offer readers exclusive benefits at what we think is a very affordable price. Squad members get all sorts of VIP perks – from early and VIP access to events, discounted and free tickets, special content, private contests and more. And now,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On Milwaukee
An espresso, a martini, a negroni, a panini: Enjoy them all at the new Vendetta
When Vendetta Coffee Bar opened their Italian style cafe at 7613 W. State St. in Wauwatosa last July, it marked a first for the Milwaukee area, offering guests a taste of the traditional coffee houses found in cities across Italy. And thanks to the success of their inaugural venture, partners...
On Milwaukee
SlyFox Cocktail Bar slinks onto Van Buren Street
Andrew Logman quietly opened SlyFox Cocktail Bar, 1692 N. Van Buren St., during Brady Street Festival almost two weekends ago. The space, previously home to The Truck Stop, is now adjacent to Sticky Rice that also recently welcomed the public. “It was a soft opening, to get people in the...
On Milwaukee
Iconic Seven Seas to be reimagined in partnership with Bartolotta Restaurants
The former Seven Seas restaurant and banquet hall, 1807 Nagawicka Rd., is slated to take on new life thanks to a partnership between The Bartolotta Restaurants and David Herro and Jay Franke of HF Hospitality Group, a closely held hospitality design and investment group. The new fine dining restaurant and...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Ale House is closing after 25 years, but may reopen elsewhere
The Milwaukee Ale House will close when its lease expires in September. The final day will be Sept. 11. This lengthy note appeared on the brewpub’s Facebook page on Monday night:. “We’ve spent the past 25(!) years with each other, celebrating your milestones, eating and drinking together, watching the...
RELATED PEOPLE
On Milwaukee
Get your tickets for Mac & Cheese Fest at Wisconsin Brewing Co. Park on Sept. 24
We told you it was coming. But the cheese-o-rific day has officially come. Tickets are officially on sale for Mac & Cheese Fest, an ooey gooey celebration of everyone's favorite pasta dish. The cheese-filled event is slated to take place at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 1011 Blue Ribbon Cir N...
On Milwaukee
Attendance at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair breaks one million mark
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair...
Comments / 0