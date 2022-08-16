ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

On Milwaukee

Meet the Milwaukee bands that are playing the Colectivo Back Room this Saturday

The Colectivo Back Room is a staple gig space in the Milwaukee music realm, hosting a ton of up-and-coming names from all over the place in a uniquely intimate setting. This weekend, its focus lands on several bands that call the city home. Social Cig, Bug Moment and Scam Likely – all Milwaukee born and raised – are playing a sold-out show at the venue this Saturday, Aug. 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Pabst Theater seat sale benefits MADACC and Artworks for Milwaukee

On July 27, The Pabst Theater Group installed new seats on the first floor of the 1895 Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. The seats that were removed are now being sold online at pabstchairsforcharity.com. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center (MADACC) and Artworks for Milwaukee, which organizes paid arts internships for Milwaukee high school students.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Join the OnMilwaukee Squad to secure a spot on "Tavern Tours"

The OnMilwaukee Squad launched earlier this year to offer readers exclusive benefits at what we think is a very affordable price. Squad members get all sorts of VIP perks – from early and VIP access to events, discounted and free tickets, special content, private contests and more. And now,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

An espresso, a martini, a negroni, a panini: Enjoy them all at the new Vendetta

When Vendetta Coffee Bar opened their Italian style cafe at 7613 W. State St. in Wauwatosa last July, it marked a first for the Milwaukee area, offering guests a taste of the traditional coffee houses found in cities across Italy. And thanks to the success of their inaugural venture, partners...
On Milwaukee

SlyFox Cocktail Bar slinks onto Van Buren Street

Andrew Logman quietly opened SlyFox Cocktail Bar, 1692 N. Van Buren St., during Brady Street Festival almost two weekends ago. The space, previously home to The Truck Stop, is now adjacent to Sticky Rice that also recently welcomed the public. “It was a soft opening, to get people in the...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee Ale House is closing after 25 years, but may reopen elsewhere

The Milwaukee Ale House will close when its lease expires in September. The final day will be Sept. 11. This lengthy note appeared on the brewpub’s Facebook page on Monday night:. “We’ve spent the past 25(!) years with each other, celebrating your milestones, eating and drinking together, watching the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Attendance at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair breaks one million mark

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair...
WISCONSIN STATE

