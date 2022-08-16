ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

krwg.org

2 brothers charged with conspiracy in deadly smuggling crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two brothers from Mexico are facing federal charges after fleeing from U.S. authorities in July and crashing their vehicle, killing two and injuring 10 others just miles from the international border. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Jorge Garcia-Rascon and 19-year-old Julio Garcia-Rascon have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle immigrants resulting in death. They will remain in custody pending trial. Their lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Court documents state the brothers had been smuggled themselves and one of them was transporting other migrants to pay off his debt for being brought to the United States.
Rio Grande Sun

ABQ Muslim Killings: New Findings, Question of Motive Remains

While investigating a pattern of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque — one of which was Española’s 27-year-old planning and land use director — police announced on Aug. 4 the “strong possibility” that the shootings were committed by the same person but would not label the incidents “hate crimes” or “serial killings” until more was known.
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico

Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man convicted in army specialist’s death

Editors note: The video is from Angel Grado’s September 27, 2021 court appearance. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva. In Grado’s first trial, […]
KRQE News 13

Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for a person who shot a woman a few months ago. The woman was a passenger in a car near Carlisle and Menaul on June 25. She suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say the suspect was in a gray metallic two-door car. If anyone has information on […]
KRQE News 13

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
rrobserver.com

City to bring namesake submarine home

ALBUQUERQUE – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Navy League of the United States, New Mexico Council are working in collaboration to bring the sail of the USS Albuquerque home. The USS Albuquerque is a Los Angeles-class...
