FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
krwg.org
2 brothers charged with conspiracy in deadly smuggling crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two brothers from Mexico are facing federal charges after fleeing from U.S. authorities in July and crashing their vehicle, killing two and injuring 10 others just miles from the international border. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Jorge Garcia-Rascon and 19-year-old Julio Garcia-Rascon have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle immigrants resulting in death. They will remain in custody pending trial. Their lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Court documents state the brothers had been smuggled themselves and one of them was transporting other migrants to pay off his debt for being brought to the United States.
Rio Grande Sun
ABQ Muslim Killings: New Findings, Question of Motive Remains
While investigating a pattern of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque — one of which was Española’s 27-year-old planning and land use director — police announced on Aug. 4 the “strong possibility” that the shootings were committed by the same person but would not label the incidents “hate crimes” or “serial killings” until more was known.
Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim Men
"Federal authorities believe a son of the man accused in the high-profile shootings of Muslim men around Albuquerque may have played a role in at least one of the killings alongside his father." —Matthew Reisen.
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico
Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
KOAT 7
Legislation for first responders killed in the line of duty left out firefighters' families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state legislature passed a bill that would pay survivors of law enforcement officers $1 million dollars if they were killed in the line of duty. But, it only included police officers. Other first responders were left out. The bill has come to light after three...
Albuquerque man convicted in army specialist’s death
Editors note: The video is from Angel Grado’s September 27, 2021 court appearance. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva. In Grado’s first trial, […]
Man charged in fatal road rage crash in Albuquerque back in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roger Wilson, the man charged in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls, faced a judge Thursday. The state asked a judge to hold Wilson behind bars until trial arguing Wilson is a dangerous person and that his actions show that he has no regard for the safety and […]
Bernalillo County employee convicted of embezzlement won’t see jail time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michelle Luna, the Bernalillo County employee who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a non-profit won’t spend any time in jail. Luna took about $48,000 from the West Central Community Development Group which was meant to redevelop west Central Ave. and then used that money to pay for things like her […]
Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for a person who shot a woman a few months ago. The woman was a passenger in a car near Carlisle and Menaul on June 25. She suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say the suspect was in a gray metallic two-door car. If anyone has information on […]
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin back in court
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday in Santa Fe. Griffin is fighting to keep his seat on the county commission after three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
rrobserver.com
City to bring namesake submarine home
ALBUQUERQUE – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Navy League of the United States, New Mexico Council are working in collaboration to bring the sail of the USS Albuquerque home. The USS Albuquerque is a Los Angeles-class...
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for healthcare price breaks
New Mexicans will continue to qualify for price breaks on healthcare plans under the federal inflation reduction act. President Joe Biden signed the legislation Tuesday, which in part extends subsidies for low and no cost health plans. According to Be Well New Mexico, any New Mexican on those plans will continue to get the price […]
Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt in northern New Mexico has ended with the arrest of a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies and the fatal shooting of a restaurant employee in Española. In an update Wednesday evening, Española Police said Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested. Martinez is a suspect in as many as nine armed robberies […]
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
rrobserver.com
Woman allegedly enters man’s garage in Placitas without permission
A Sandoval County Sheriff Department’s Deputy was dispatched to a man’s home in Placitas on August 3 on to a report that a woman had broken into the man’s guest house/garage area. Upon arrival, the deputy saw that a woman named Ann Borgia was detained and was...
