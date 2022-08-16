ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Larry Lease

Dallas County in the Early Stages of Possibly Building a New Jail

The Dallas County commissioners have taken the first step at repairing the county jail or approving building a new jail.Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash. Dallas County commissioners have started to consider renovating the current county jail or build a new county jail, by allocating nearly $500,000 to study their options. Dallas News reports that on Tuesday, the Dallas County commissioners approved an exploratory committee to review the current county jail.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Accusations Traded on Backlog of Felony Cases in Dallas County

Dallas County officials traded accusations Tuesday about a backlog of felony cases, a surge in jail inmates and rising cost for taxpayers. Commissioners John Wiley Price and J. J. Koch claim felony court judges are to blame for the backlog. “It is certainly within the power of those judges to...
Ellis County Press

5 busted for online solicitation

ELLIS COUNTY – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Overwatch” conducted an undercover operation recently and arrested five of eight suspects on their watch list. According to Ellis County Sheriff’s Department Criminal investigations Division Public Information Officer Joe Fitzgerald, “All the actors were arrested in...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials

A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
DALLAS, TX
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Poolville Murder, Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison

A Weatherford teenager who shot and killed a Poolville man while he was trying to rob him during a marijuana transaction was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday. 20-year-old Jared Leonard Little, who was 17 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of Tommy Talley on April 24, 2020, near his Poolville home.
POOLVILLE, TX
WFAA

New trial date set for ex-Fort Worth officer charged in Atatiana Jefferson's death

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new trial date has been set for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson at her home in 2019. Jury selection is now set for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, and the trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 5, according to a scheduling order from 396th District Court Judge George Gallagher.
fortworthreport.org

Sharen Wilson To Be Honored for Fighting Elder Fraud

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 15, 2022) – Defendants like William “Doc” Gallagher grab headlines, but Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson wants you to remember people like Susan Elder. Elder, 76, was swindled out her life savings by a remodeling contractor. Unlike many older Americans targeted by...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
