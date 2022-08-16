A Weatherford teenager who shot and killed a Poolville man while he was trying to rob him during a marijuana transaction was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday. 20-year-old Jared Leonard Little, who was 17 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of Tommy Talley on April 24, 2020, near his Poolville home.

POOLVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO