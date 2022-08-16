Read full article on original website
Tarrant County DA: Prosecutor asked for death penalty against family's wishes
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from 2017 when Paul Storey's execution was stayed. The Tarrant County district attorney has acknowledged that a prosecutor told jurors that a victim's family wanted the death penalty for defendant Paul Storey when, in fact, they did not, according to a motion filed last month.
Dallas County in the Early Stages of Possibly Building a New Jail
The Dallas County commissioners have taken the first step at repairing the county jail or approving building a new jail.Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash. Dallas County commissioners have started to consider renovating the current county jail or build a new county jail, by allocating nearly $500,000 to study their options. Dallas News reports that on Tuesday, the Dallas County commissioners approved an exploratory committee to review the current county jail.
Juvenile arrested after 'threats of violence' toward DeSoto ISD school, police say
DESOTO, Texas — A juvenile in Mansfield has been arrested after authorities responded to four DeSoto ISD schools on Tuesday in regards to "threats of violence," police said. DeSoto police said the suspect, who was not identified, allegedly made a 911 call and made threats toward Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy in the morning.
Accusations Traded on Backlog of Felony Cases in Dallas County
Dallas County officials traded accusations Tuesday about a backlog of felony cases, a surge in jail inmates and rising cost for taxpayers. Commissioners John Wiley Price and J. J. Koch claim felony court judges are to blame for the backlog. “It is certainly within the power of those judges to...
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a McKinney real estate agent
TEXAS, USA — Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other. Chanthakoummane, now...
5 busted for online solicitation
ELLIS COUNTY – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Overwatch” conducted an undercover operation recently and arrested five of eight suspects on their watch list. According to Ellis County Sheriff’s Department Criminal investigations Division Public Information Officer Joe Fitzgerald, “All the actors were arrested in...
Man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
Landlord seeking eviction charged after false 911 call
A Fort Worth man is charged with making a false report to induce an unnecessary emergency response in an incident last January.
Two juveniles arrested in connection with Forney-area shooting, deadly conduct incidents
FORNEY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two Forney-area shooting and deadly conduct incidents reported earlier today, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson. Earlier this afternoon, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to shots...
Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials
A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
US Marshals, police find tiger cub when serving warrants at Dallas home
tiger cub is now in the care of Dallas Animal Services – after being found in a home raided by the feds yesterday. The tiny tiger was found by U.S. Marshals and Dallas police who were serving federal warrants at a home on Meadow Gate Lane
DeSoto ISD to up safety precautions at several schools following unfounded Tuesday threat
DESOTO, Texas — Police will be present at several schools in the DeSoto Independent School District amid an unfounded threat made Tuesday morning. DeSoto ISD said a 911 call threatening violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy caused the school to close, as well as Cockrell Hill, Woodridge and the Meadows.
1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Poolville Murder, Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison
A Weatherford teenager who shot and killed a Poolville man while he was trying to rob him during a marijuana transaction was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday. 20-year-old Jared Leonard Little, who was 17 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of Tommy Talley on April 24, 2020, near his Poolville home.
Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home
DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.
The Dallas County Commissioners Court Approves Its Own Local Abortion Declaration
The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution aimed at protecting pregnant people from prosecution should they seek an abortion, citing the right to keep the doctor-patient relationship private. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in June that he would not prosecute any cases...
Kaufman native, a high-powered Dallas attorney, sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for laundering purported drug money
KAUFMAN, Texas — A Kaufman native, and high-powered Dallas lawyer, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money he believed was linked to narcotics trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced today. Rayshun Jackson, the 52-year-old former...
New trial date set for ex-Fort Worth officer charged in Atatiana Jefferson's death
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new trial date has been set for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson at her home in 2019. Jury selection is now set for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, and the trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 5, according to a scheduling order from 396th District Court Judge George Gallagher.
Sharen Wilson To Be Honored for Fighting Elder Fraud
FORT WORTH, Texas (August 15, 2022) – Defendants like William “Doc” Gallagher grab headlines, but Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson wants you to remember people like Susan Elder. Elder, 76, was swindled out her life savings by a remodeling contractor. Unlike many older Americans targeted by...
