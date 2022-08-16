Read full article on original website
Nivek
2d ago
When you vote to defund your police, don't cry when the police don't show up. Call your social worker instead.
fox40jackson.com
Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: ‘This is not working’
Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city’s crime crisis escalates. “We’ve called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call,” he told “Fox & Friends First.”...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Friend of WilCo murder suspect turned him in after hearing confession
Court documents have been released from the murder of an elderly woman in northwest Williamson County earlier this month. The affidavit provides more details on how the suspect was identified and caught. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, of Pflugerville, is charged with first-degree felony murder for the killing of 70-year-old Diana...
fox7austin.com
Austin morning shootings dangerous for short-staffed police department, police association says
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened mid-morning Tuesday in Downtown Austin. East Sixth and Sabine Street became a crime scene after Austin police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with...
CBS Austin
APD searching for man who sparked SWAT situation in South Austin
NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police say the subject of a SWAT call in South Austin early Tuesday morning is still on the loose. The call happened at the Saddle Creek apartment complex located at 1081 Old Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m....
Police search for man involved in domestic disturbance at south Austin apartment
Austin SWAT was called out to the Saddle Creek area of south Austin Tuesday morning, the Austin Police Department said.
fox7austin.com
UT Austin Police Department launches Interactive Transparency Dashboards
AUSTIN, Texas - The UT Austin Police Department has launched their Interactive Transparency Dashboards. It gives people an interactive way to look at data on the types of calls officers are responding to. The university says they put the dashboard together in an effort to be as transparent as possible...
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
fox7austin.com
Police arrest second suspect in murder of 52-year-old Killeen woman
KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 52-year-old, Yolanda N'Gaojia. The incident occurred on March 22 in the 13000 block of SH 195 in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot just after 5 p.m. Officers...
APD: Man dies in downtown homicide, no suspect in custody
It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.
Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department said officers chased a stolen car down Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning. The chase started at Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville and ended at the Commodore Perry Estate on Red River Street in Austin. Police said the two people...
fox7austin.com
Man shot to death in downtown Austin, homicide investigation underway
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the area of East 6th Street and Sabine Street at around 10:57 a.m. in response to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man with obvious...
fox7austin.com
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chaplain suing city for firing him over blog posts
AUSTIN, Texas - A former volunteer chaplain for the Austin Fire Department has filed suit against the city of Austin, alleging they fired him for sharing his religious views on sex and gender on his personal blog. Attorneys for nonprofit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit Thursday in federal...
CBS Austin
Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting near East 6th & Sabine streets
Note: This story has been updated throughout with detail from the press conference. A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Downtown Austin, police say, and a suspect is still on the loose. It happened near the intersection of East 6th and Sabine streets, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis...
Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to suppress evidence, claiming 'illegal arrest warrant'
AUSTIN, Texas — The attorney for an Austin woman accused of murder filed new documents to try and suppress evidence. Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. New photos of Armstrong being interrogated after the alleged...
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
nypressnews.com
Evacuations underway as police respond to barricaded subject with reports of ‘rigged explosives’ in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police are responding to a barricaded subject call in Round Rock, with reports of “rigged explosives” inside the residence. The RRPD first reported the incident before 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Vernell Way. At the time, Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive were shut down to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.
fox7austin.com
Person rescued after being stranded in floodwaters at South Austin greenbelt: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was found safe after being stranded in water at the greenbelt in South Austin due to flooding. Austin-Travis County EMS said the rescue was at 3900 S Mopac Expessway SB. ATCEMS said the person was not injured and is safe. Officials assisted the person in...
