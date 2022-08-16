ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Nivek
2d ago

When you vote to defund your police, don't cry when the police don't show up. Call your social worker instead.

fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for man who sparked SWAT situation in South Austin

NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police say the subject of a SWAT call in South Austin early Tuesday morning is still on the loose. The call happened at the Saddle Creek apartment complex located at 1081 Old Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin Police Department launches Interactive Transparency Dashboards

AUSTIN, Texas - The UT Austin Police Department has launched their Interactive Transparency Dashboards. It gives people an interactive way to look at data on the types of calls officers are responding to. The university says they put the dashboard together in an effort to be as transparent as possible...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police arrest second suspect in murder of 52-year-old Killeen woman

KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 52-year-old, Yolanda N'Gaojia. The incident occurred on March 22 in the 13000 block of SH 195 in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot just after 5 p.m. Officers...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department said officers chased a stolen car down Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning. The chase started at Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville and ended at the Commodore Perry Estate on Red River Street in Austin. Police said the two people...
fox7austin.com

Man shot to death in downtown Austin, homicide investigation underway

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the area of East 6th Street and Sabine Street at around 10:57 a.m. in response to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man with obvious...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chaplain suing city for firing him over blog posts

AUSTIN, Texas - A former volunteer chaplain for the Austin Fire Department has filed suit against the city of Austin, alleging they fired him for sharing his religious views on sex and gender on his personal blog. Attorneys for nonprofit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit Thursday in federal...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting near East 6th & Sabine streets

Note: This story has been updated throughout with detail from the press conference. A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Downtown Austin, police say, and a suspect is still on the loose. It happened near the intersection of East 6th and Sabine streets, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
MANOR, TX
nypressnews.com

Evacuations underway as police respond to barricaded subject with reports of ‘rigged explosives’ in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police are responding to a barricaded subject call in Round Rock, with reports of “rigged explosives” inside the residence. The RRPD first reported the incident before 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Vernell Way. At the time, Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive were shut down to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.
ROUND ROCK, TX

