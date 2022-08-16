ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments

My thoughts,956
2d ago

Bulls*** if that were true Greg Abbott wouldn't be leading in the polls ....who wrote this story??? a cheap Democrat....VOTE RED ALL DAY 💯💯💯🇺🇸🇺🇸💯🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯💯🇺🇸🇺🇸💯

170
Christopher Sloan
2d ago

When Abbott is reelected Governor this fall, the Texans who don't trust him are free to move to California where I'm pretty sure Butto O'dork will finally run for an office he can win.

112
David Matthews
2d ago

The only record Francis has is a criminal record. Governor Abbott has a great record even trying to keep the border closed without no help from Brandon and Democrats. Vote Red Vote Republican. These news articles are all fake news supporting Democrats.

96
inForney.com

Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 7 points

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Robert “Beto” O’Rourke by seven percentage points in the race for governor, according to a new Dallas Morning News poll. The poll was conducted in the first week of August by the University of Texas-Tyler and...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
KHOU

Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Ash Jurberg

"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
TEXAS STATE
#Texans#Economy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Fox
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE

