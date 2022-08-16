Read full article on original website
Watch: Panthers, Patriots fight again after cheap shot to Christian McCaffrey
The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots got together on Wednesday for the second of their two joint practices on the week, and . . . oh, excuse us. There’s been a slight change in programming here, folks. It turns out the two teams actually got together on Wednesday...
Panthers coaches threatened to cancel further practice with the Patriots after fights
"We should be playing football the real way, where you help the guy up." The Patriots and Panthers got heated repeatedly on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led Panthers coaches to threaten to cancel the joint practice entirely. Per Baker Mayfield, after two consecutive days full of countless scrums and three...
Watch: Huge Fight Between Patriots, Panthers On Tuesday
Joint practices are known to get chippy. With that said, a sideline-clearing brawl broke out between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots on Tuesday. Patriots wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson were at the center of this fight. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson was also firmly in the mix.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
NBC Sports
Multiple players ejected for fighting, Kristian Wilkerson carted off from Patriots-Panthers practice
For two teams that barely play one another, the Patriots and Panthers sure seem to have beef. It’s the second day of joint practices between the two teams and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into another day of fighting. According to multiple reporters, on the...
Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury
Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
Bill Belichick Gives His Thoughts on the Panthers Ahead of Joint Practice
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media before today's joint practice with the Panthers.
Matthew Slater calls out Panthers player for celebrating over injured teammate
New England Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson was carted off the field on Wednesday afternoon in what was another fight-filled joint practice session with the Carolina Panthers. Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson hit Wilkerson on a kickoff and then celebrated with Wilkerson laid out on the field. The Patriots sideline...
NBC Sports
Smith, Patriots TEs show lots of improvement in second Pats-Panthers practice
FOXBORO -- Jonnu Smith gave an underwhelming performance Tuesday in the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers outside Gillette Stadium. He dropped multiple passes and didn't have the best communication with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Those issues were cleaned up in impressive fashion Wednesday as Smith dominated the 1-on-1 period.
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick’s risky approach at corner indicates schematic shift for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass — New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills is the team's next CB1. And he isn't. So far as we've seen, Mills is not a CB1 in the traditional sense for a Bill Belichick defense. Mills isn't the next Stephon Gilmore or Malcolm Butler or Darrelle Revis or Asante Samuel or Ty Law. For years, the Patriots have had elite cornerback after elite cornerback. Most recently, Belichick trusted J.C. Jackson with receivers of every shape, size and speed. But Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for a whopping $82.5 million this offseason.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL, NFLPA negotiating potential settlement as appeal ruling looms, per report
Deshaun Watson's immediate NFL future currently lies in the hands of former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, designated by the league to hear the appeal of initial disciplinary recommendations for the Browns quarterback. With Harvey's deliberation looming, however, the NFL and NFL Players Association are in "active settlement negotiations," according to Pro Football Network, in an effort to potentially reach a compromise regarding Watson's 2022 suspension.
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots odds, picks and prediction
The New England Patriots (0-1) welcome the Carolina Panthers (1-0) to Gillette Stadium Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Panthers vs. Patriots odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Patriots didn’t give 2nd-year QB Mac...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Tom Brady's return: 'We'll see'
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in preparation for this weekend’s preseason matchup, quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team for personal reasons. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said previously that Brady would return sometime after Saturday’s game...
Yardbarker
Patriots and Panthers REFUSE to stop fighting
Football has taken a backseat this week at Patriots camp, where the Carolina Panthers are in town for joint practices ahead of Friday’s preseason game. For the second consecutive day, fights between the Pats and the Panthers have been the major storyline on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium.
