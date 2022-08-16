Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…
ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Creator: ‘I Basically Expect That the Merge Is Going To Be Not Priced In’
Recently, Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum ($ETH), commented on the upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge upgrade, which is expected to take place on the...
Motley Fool
Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?
Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder Predicts Effect on Ethereum Price in the Case of a Successful Merge and a Failed Merge
On Tuesday (August 16), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which is...
ambcrypto.com
ISLAMIwallet: A Halal only crypto wallet and first recovery wallet in the world
ISLAMICOIN, the leading global project in cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology, announced the completion of its second project on the roadmap, ISLAMIwallet, to be the first Halal only crypto wallet with special unique features available exclusively to its holders. Working under the rules and regulations of the Islamic Sharia, ISLAMIwallet will...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Gains Retrace As Ethereum Merge Draws Closer
Crypto market sentiment had been turning more positive in the month of August, and this had seen the digital assets in the space return double-digit growth in the first week of the month. However, the market has been unable to hold its bullish trend properly, and cryptocurrencies are beginning to shed the gains that they had put on in the first week. While the assets remain largely at positive levels, the gains for last week are noticeably less than the previous week.
NEWSBTC
How Well Does Klangaverse Perform against Prominent Cryptocurrencies Like Solana (SOL) And Polygon in the Future?
Speculators have been alarmed by an assortment of collapsing red graphs on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Many traders intending to benefit from cryptocurrencies have had their hopes shattered by the current crypto meltdown. Not only has Bitcoin suffered some of its roughest months in terms of price, but it has also...
NEWSBTC
Ahead Of Zilliqa And Decentraland, Runfy Blockchain Is The Next Level Crypto That Is Sure To Revolutionize The Digital World
The digital world is expanding rapidly and taking up every possible niche related to blockchain. The fitness industry recognizes this and has begun incorporating blockchain into its activities. However, various studies have shown that blockchain crypto is a good motivation for people to engage in the fitness world actively. Runfy (RUNF) is an excellent example of a fitness blockchain project.
NEWSBTC
Why are Runfy, Bitcoin and Tron being considered the next cryptos to explode in 2022
Cryptocurrencies are a good investment choice for investors of all income groups and ages, given the slew of benefits one gets, right from inflation-proof returns to data privacy and lack of third-party interference. Moreover, with the advancements in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies are now enabling people to do more than just trade. Users can now build decentralised apps, mint NFTs, play blockchain-based games and enjoy a host of other activities while earning rewards in terms of cryptocurrencies. As is evident by the success of meme coins, many of these cryptocurrencies have gone on to achieve resounding success with their next-generation features.
NEWSBTC
3 Best New Crypto Pairs Launching on DEXs This Week & Month
Numerous coins are constantly added to blockchain and crypto exchanges. But many projects lack utility and marketing to make them worth investing in. We found five cryptos that have tremendous potential and have their IDO (initial DEX offering) coming soon:. New Crypto IDOs – Top List. 1. Battle Infinity.
decrypt.co
Gnosis Safe To Airdrop 50 Million Ethereum Tokens to Wallets
At least 400 SAFE tokens will be sent to 21,935 of 45,000 eligible addresses. To ensure the successful launch of its DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), Gnosis Safe announced plans Thursday to airdrop 50 million SAFE tokens to thousands of Safe wallets. Gnosis Safe uses smart contracts to support its multi-signature...
NEWSBTC
How Adirize DAO, Litecoin and Floki Inu Could Be A Great Bear Market Opportunity
Very favorable winds are blowing in the cryptocurrency market, which have survived the uncertainty. Many investors have started to gain profitability during this period when they evaluate buying opportunities. In this process, which is expected to continue in the long run, altcoins are expected to attract great attention. In addition,...
Coinbase Says Layer 2 Solutions Could Eat Ethereum's Lunch
A recent research report from Coinbase Global Inc COIN warned that Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum ETH/USD could potentially end up diverting revenue away from ETH itself. What Happened: Layer 2 networks like Optimism OP/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD and Arbitrum may well become the application layers hosting the bulk of...
