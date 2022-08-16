ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County supervisors unanimously approve new database for homeless population

By Sophia Hernandez
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday San Diego Supervisors unanimously voted to create a "By-Name List" for the region's homeless population.

At Tuesday's Board Meeting, Supervisor Jim Desmond proposed a county-wide implementation of a database for our homeless population.

“It’s really difficult to address our homeless and it addresses our homelessness crisis when we don’t even know who is homeless in our community," shares Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.

This 'By-Name List' which the county has already implemented for our veterans, youth, and chronically-ill population, would log all consenting homeless individuals into a system.

It would include their name, health and housing history, their needs, and continually update it in real-time.

“Somebody homeless in Chula Vista might get services, might get a diagnosis, and then might move to Oceanside or some other part of the county, and then we have to start over from square one," shares Supervisor Jim Desmond.

But some, like homeless advocated Michael McConnell, believe the list, while it is beneficial, is only a first step.

“This is a tool in the toolbox to help us use resources more efficiently and effectively," he explains. "But without the resources to be used, it’s just a list.”

According to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness' 2022 Point in Time Report, there has been a 10% increase in homelessness since 2020.

With roughly 4,106 unsheltered San Diegans and 4,321 individuals in shelters, the Board of Supervisors hopes that this new system will better pair homeless individuals with the housing they need, and services.

But advocates think the list will only go so far.

“My fear is we are taking time to build a list when record numbers of people are dying on the streets," says McConnell. "We know that, we know who they are. How is this going to prevent that?”

The Board's next steps in kick-starting this program are working with county staff and service providers to examine costs, feasibility, and how they will implement it.

County Supervisors agreed that they want the program to be countywide, but may phase the program into different areas.

Voiceof San Diego

New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners

When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need

A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
VISTA, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego School District Ends Mandatory School Masking Plans

The San Diego Unified School District announced earlier this week that mask mandates for the fall semester would be officially removed, becoming one of the last major school districts in the country to not enforce mask mandates against COVID-19. For the last month, the SDUSD had doubled down on the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Men Face Off to Become Chula Vista's Next Mayor

After a primary with six contenders, the field for the Chula Vista mayor's race has narrowed to two men from opposing political parties. John McCann, a Republican, earned 30% of the vote in the primary, while, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, garnered 22% of the vote. McCann has served on Chula...
Times of San Diego

Judge: Lawsuit Challenging San Diego Vaccine Mandate for City Employees Can Proceed

A judge ruled Tuesday that a federal lawsuit challenging San Diego’s vaccine mandate for city employees can proceed. The lawsuit filed earlier this year by citizens group ReOpen San Diego alleges that the mandate keeps “an entire category of individuals from meaningful participation in city government” by way of barring unvaccinated city officials and volunteers from attendance at city meetings or business in city buildings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Booth Space Available at Oceanside Harbor Days

On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech ​ will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

