kurv.com
Drive-Thru COVID Testing Resuming In Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County is re-opening a drive-thru site for coronavirus testing. County health staffers will be on hand to administer rapid PCR tests at the Public Health Preparedness and Response building in Alamo. The tests will be available to anyone in the Rio Grande Valley six months of age and older...
kurv.com
Prominent Valley Defense Attorney Arrested For DWI
A well-known Valley defense attorney has been arrested for drunken driving. Oscar Rene Flores was pulled over by a DPS trooper in western Hidalgo County early Thursday morning. An arrest affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Flores’ vehicle was swerving as he was driving east on Highway 83 before...
kurv.com
Mercedes Teacher Fired After Disabled Student Injured
A Mercedes school teacher who was arrested in June has now lost her job. Mercedes school trustees, after a closed-door session Tuesday, voted to terminate the contract of Maria Luisa Espino. Espino was arrested June 1st on a charge of injuring a child with disabilities following a Mercedes police investigation.
kurv.com
2 Of 3 Suspects Arraigned Following Violence Outside Porter Early College High School
Two of the three Brownsville teenagers linked to gunshots fired outside of Porter Early College High School have been arraigned on several charges. 18-year-old Rodrigo Rivera and 17-year-old Carlos Castellanos were brought into municipal court Wednesday morning, a little more than 24 hours after the violence. The judge read charges...
kurv.com
Rivera Signs 2-Year Contract To Remain Interim Mercedes Schools Superintendent
The interim superintendent of the Mercedes school district will remain the interim superintendent for the next two years. The McAllen Monitor reports Mercedes school trustees have agreed on a 2-year contract that keeps Dr. Richard Rivera on as the interim superintendent. The school district is prohibited from naming a permanent chief until current superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, who remains on suspension, is no longer in the position.
