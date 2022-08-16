ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kurv.com

Drive-Thru COVID Testing Resuming In Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County is re-opening a drive-thru site for coronavirus testing. County health staffers will be on hand to administer rapid PCR tests at the Public Health Preparedness and Response building in Alamo. The tests will be available to anyone in the Rio Grande Valley six months of age and older...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Prominent Valley Defense Attorney Arrested For DWI

A well-known Valley defense attorney has been arrested for drunken driving. Oscar Rene Flores was pulled over by a DPS trooper in western Hidalgo County early Thursday morning. An arrest affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Flores’ vehicle was swerving as he was driving east on Highway 83 before...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Mercedes Teacher Fired After Disabled Student Injured

A Mercedes school teacher who was arrested in June has now lost her job. Mercedes school trustees, after a closed-door session Tuesday, voted to terminate the contract of Maria Luisa Espino. Espino was arrested June 1st on a charge of injuring a child with disabilities following a Mercedes police investigation.
MERCEDES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Cameron County, TX
Health
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
Local
Texas Health
kurv.com

Rivera Signs 2-Year Contract To Remain Interim Mercedes Schools Superintendent

The interim superintendent of the Mercedes school district will remain the interim superintendent for the next two years. The McAllen Monitor reports Mercedes school trustees have agreed on a 2-year contract that keeps Dr. Richard Rivera on as the interim superintendent. The school district is prohibited from naming a permanent chief until current superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, who remains on suspension, is no longer in the position.
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy